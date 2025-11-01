fbpx
Time to Fall Back: Turn Clocks Back for Sunday Time Change

Details

Most of the United States will “fall back” to Standard Time on Sunday, November 3, 2024. Officially, the time change occurs at 2 a.m. local time, when the clocks are turned back to 1 a.m., giving everyone an extra hour of sleep. For many, the change offers a welcome opportunity to rest or enjoy a slower morning.

TURN YOUR CLOCKS BACK ONE HOUR BEFORE YOU GO TO BED TONIGHT.

The shift means the sun will rise and set earlier for the remainder of fall and throughout the winter months. While most of the country observes the time change, most of Arizona and Hawaii do not participate, so this adjustment will not affect residents there.

The time change tradition has been in place for decades. The Energy Policy Act of 2005 established the current start and end dates for Daylight Saving Time, which begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This schedule gives the United States about 7.5 months of Daylight Saving Time and 4.5 months of Standard Time each year.

Fire departments across the country also use this biannual event to remind everyone to check and replace batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms. Safety experts recommend testing these devices monthly to ensure they are working properly.

We will lose our extra hour of sleep on Sunday, March 9, 2025, when we once again “spring forward” to Daylight Saving Time. Until then, enjoy the brighter mornings, earlier sunsets, and that precious extra hour this weekend.

