Two Federal Judges Rule U.S. Government Must Spend $6 Billion on Food Aid Amid Shutdown

Tags

Details By Shaun Griswold October 31, 2025

Two federal district judges said the U.S. government has $6 billion available to spend on food aid for millions of people who had prepared for those benefits to end tomorrow on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide her with an update Monday on the status of how it plans to spend—or how it has spent—the $6 billion that Congress approved in 2024 as a contingency fund for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The fund is available through September 2026 and supports roughly 42 million Americans, including up to one-half million Native Americans.

Talwani ordered the USDA to announce whether it “will authorize at least reduced SNAP benefits for November and, if so, their timeline for determining whether to authorize only reduced SNAP benefits using the contingency funds or to authorize full SNAP benefits using both the contingency funds and additional available funds.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by several states alleging unlawful actions by the USDA in October to end SNAP benefits because of lost funding from the ongoing federal government shutdown. The states argued that significant harm would occur to food systems and their users if the USDA failed to tap into the $6 billion contingency fund included in its shutdown plan. The judge agreed, ruling that it was unlawful for the department not to use the fund before the end of the month.

“Nonetheless, at least some recipients will not receive SNAP payments at the beginning of the month, and this absence of SNAP payments will undoubtedly result in substantial harm to them,” Talwani wrote in her order.

Neither the USDA nor President Donald Trump has responded to the ruling.

A federal judge in Rhode Island also ordered the federal government to provide an update Monday on how the USDA will use emergency funds to cover SNAP benefits in cases brought by cities, nonprofits and a union. The Department of Justice can appeal the decisions in both cases.

Before the rulings, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins refused to move toward a temporary solution to cover some of the SNAP funding losses.

Talwani wrote that the federal government “erred in concluding that USDA is statutorily prohibited from using the contingency reserve to fund SNAP benefits during the pendency of the lapse in appropriations.”

She cited the 2024 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which authorized the contingency fund. “Congress separately appropriated $6 billion to the SNAP program ‘to remain available through September 30, 2026,’ and ‘be placed in reserve for use only in such amounts and at such times as may become necessary to carry out program operations.’”

Talwani also noted that other funds could be accessed by the agency to keep SNAP operating. She cited the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1935, which states, “Congress has set forth a mandatory, and permanent, appropriation that stems from 30% of customs receipts on all imports from the prior calendar year.”

It remains unclear when payments could go out. U.S. District Judge John McConnell, a President Barack Obama appointee, said the money should be distributed “as soon as possible.”

“There is no doubt, and it is beyond argument, that irreparable harm will begin to occur—if it hasn’t already occurred—in the terror it has caused some people about the availability of funding for food for their family,” McConnell said.

The impact of the federal shutdown on food aid has been severe and widespread for tribal governments. This week, several tribes issued emergency orders to stock tribally run food banks and ensure community members are fed. The message reached Washington, D.C., where Alaska Federation of Natives President Ben Mallott joined other tribal leaders to testify before the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

“The lack of SNAP benefits will overwhelm informal food assistance programs or organizations, such as food banks, in communities where they exist — to say nothing of the impacts for communities where they do not exist,” Mallott said.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher