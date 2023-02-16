Op-Ed Guidelines

Op-Ed Guideline for Tribal Business News and Native News Online

If you’d like to submit a guest opinion piece for consideration, we’d like it to be published exclusively — or first — in one or both of our publications, Tribal Business News and Native News Online. We have a large national audience that includes Native American leaders and everyday Indians, as well as a large number of non-Natives — policymakers, state and federal officials, business types, advocates and allies —who have an interest in or influence on what happens in Indian Country.

Your piece should offer a strong argument about an issue in the news that affects Native Americans and Indigenous people. We’re looking for 500 to 1,000 words that are relevant, timely, fact-based and jargon free. We also want to know who you are and why you care about the issue you’re writing about. As well, we care more about compelling writing and storytelling than we do about credentials.

To submit your guest opinion, please send an email to [email protected] with the piece embedded in the body of the email rather than as an attachment. Give us a subject line that lets us know you’re submitting an article for consideration and a brief summary of what you’re writing about and why it matters to you. We’d also like a phone number where we can reach you if we’re interested in publishing your piece and so we can work with you on fact-checking and editing.

Please know that we’ll read your submissions in a timely manner, and will try to reach out to you within 1-3 business days. Due to the volume of emails we receive and the size of our small staff, please don’t call or email to confirm if we received your submission until at least three days have passed.

If we accept your article for publication, we’ll work with you directly on fact-checking, editing and the decision to publish it in Tribal Business News, Native News Online or in both publications.

Thanks for your interest in Tribal Business News and Native News Online.