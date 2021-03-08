About Us

Details

Native News Online delivers important daily news that affects the lives of Native Americans nationwide. Founded in 2011, Native News Online reaches millions of Native and non Native readers annually including American Indians, Alaska Natives and others interested in American Indian concerns.

Publisher and Editor Levi Rickert is an American Indian journalist and tribal citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. As editor of one of the most-read daily American Indian news publications, Rickert has covered important events that affect Indian Country, including White House tribal nations conferences, Congressional hearings, missing and murdered Indigenous women and the Standing Rock resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline. Native News Online remains focused on generating work that furthers his mission of improving the lives of Indigenous people.

Indian Country Media, the home of Native News Online, also publishes Tribal Business News.

