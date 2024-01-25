Tribes Sue Bureau of Land Management, Interior Over Rights-of-Way for SunZia Transmission Line

Tags

Details By Chez Oxendine January 25, 2024

The Tohono O’oodham Nation and San Carlos Apache Tribe, joining with Archaeology Southwest and the Center for Biological Diversity, have aimed a new lawsuit at the federal government for their role in permitting a high voltage transmission line across sacred sites.

The lawsuit, filed on Jan. 17, alleges that the Bureau of Land Management and the Department of the Interior ignored executive orders and federal laws that would protect sacred sites from a part of Pattern Energy’s SunZia energy project, which aims to establish clean energy infrastructure between Arizona and New Mexico.

The transmission line in question would run through the heart of the San Pedro Valley, which in turn would cause “irreparable damage to scared and cultural sites of the Tohono O’odham Nation, San Carlos Apache Tribe, and other tribes,” per a joint statement.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

In 2023, the Bureau of Land Management allowed the project to move forward without notifying the tribes involved first, which falls afoul of the National Historic Preservation Act, the Administrative Procedure Act, and multiple executive orders on preservation and tribal consultation, the tribes write in their joint statement. They further allege that the Bureau has failed to adequately inventory cultural resources in the area, and ignored repeatedly raised concerns about cultural safety.

“This disregard for tribal cultural resources corrupted the NHPA process and resulted in the unlawful granting of a LNTP which has allowed SunZia and Pattern Energy to plow forward with construction despite the permanent damage to sacred and cultural resources in the San Pedro Valley,” the tribes write.

Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Verlon Jose said the line “must change course” to avoid damaging cultural resources in the area.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter