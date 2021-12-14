Tribal recognition petition collects a third of signatures it needs to become ballot measure

Details By Lyndsey Brollini - KTOO December 14, 2021

This story was originally published by KNBA on December 13, 2021. Read the original story at KNBA. Republished by Native News Online with permission.

Sponsors of a Tribal recognition initiative will speak Tuesday at the Alaska Federation of Natives annual convention.

In October, the group Alaskans for Better Government began collecting signatures for the initiative. If passed, it would require the state of Alaska to recognize all 229 federally recognized Tribes in the state.

The group says that the goal of the initiative is to create a permanent government-to-government relationship between the state and Alaska Native Tribes.

The ballot measure is co-sponsored by Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson, Kaaxúxgu Joe Nelson, La quen náay Liz Medicine Crow and ‘Wáahlaal Gíidaak Barbara Blake.

So far more than a third of the 36,000 signatures needed for the initiative to make it onto next year’s ballot have been collected.

It’s not the first time that people have tried to get state Tribal recognition.

Earlier this year, Representative Tiffany Zulkosky introduced a Tribal recognition bill which passed in the House, but stalled in the Senate. A similar bill was also introduced in 2020.

More Stories Like This

It's still 2021. Before you go ... This month, we’re asking our readers to help us raise $20,000 to fund our Indigenous-led newsroom. If you’re a regular reader of Native News Online, you know that we bring a Native perspective to the news and report important stories that the mainstream media often overlooks. While our news is free for everyone to read, it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter