NINE LITTLE GIRLS

- Details
- By Jenna Kunze
-
For more than a decade, nine sisters battled the South Dakota legislature for the right to sue the Catholic Church for sexual abuses they endured during the 1950s and '60s at an Indian boarding school the church operated. State lawmakers have denied these women and hundreds of other Native survivors of sexual abuses the right to sue, and some have died without receiving justice.
More Stories Like ThisLegislation Filed in Illinois Would Help Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Reclaim Stolen Land
University of Minnesota to Return 3,400 Acres to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Tribe
BREAKING: Canadian Supreme Court Affirms Indigenous People have Sole Authority Over Children's Welfare
Indian Boarding School Bill Seeks to Create Accountability, Healing
Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News.
We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you.