The 25th Navajo Nation Council Embraces Kinship and Harmony during the Késhmish Season

Details By Crystalyne Curley, Speaker, 25th Navajo Nation Council December 25, 2024

Guest Opinion. The holiday season is a time of warmth, gratitude, and sharing. Let us remember that the true essence of the season lies in giving of ourselves, our time, and our care for one another. It is through this act of giving that we strengthen the bonds of K'é (kinship) and weave the fabric of Hózhó (harmony) within our communities.

In the spirit of K'é, the 25th Navajo Nation Council has extended its arms to embrace foster care homes, providing gifts and seasonal celebrations for children living in these facilities. We also held our annual Christmas Tree Lighting event, where we shared the joy of the season with Toys for Tots for all the children in attendance. These moments of generosity remind us that the holiday season is a time to uplift the confidence and positive identity of all our Diné people.

Having grown up without the luxury of running water, I deeply understand the challenges our relatives face, especially during the winter months. Many live in rural areas, caring for livestock and hauling water, a task they must perform year-round. The Council continues to fight for the passage of our water rights settlements in Congress, but until that fight is won, our people must continue to carry the weight of this responsibility, even during the holidays.

Many of our relatives also live beyond the reach of electricity, where homes lack the lighting that modern infrastructure provides. But this absence of standard amenities is not a hardship; it reflects the strength and resilience of our people. It is part of the way of life passed down through generations, a life that nourishes our K'é and fortifies the spirit of our Navajo Nation.

Our fireplaces are more than just a source of heat. They deliver our prayers and signify protection, survival, warmth, and resiliency. Around the fire, we gather as families, find comfort, and share stories. It is the warmth of the fire that brings our children home and keeps us grounded in the traditions that define us. The fireplace is a place of belonging, a place where we remember that no matter how far we roam, we are always connected to each other and to the land.

As we enter this holiday season, let us reflect on the power of giving, whether it is through a helping hand, a shared meal, or simply being present for one another. We must remember that we are bound together by shared struggles and triumphs. The strength of our unity is rooted in K'é, and it is through Hózhó that we find balance and peace in our lives.

Let us carry this spirit of kinship and harmony with us into the new year. We continue to overcome challenges with the strength of our people, together, as one.

Wishing you all peace, warmth, and strength this holiday season.

Ahé'héé

Crystalyne Curley is the Speaker of the 25th Navajo Nation Council.