fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Merry Christmas from Native News Online

Details
The Native News Online team extends warm wishes for a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.
 

Christmas holds different meanings for people of various beliefs. Regardless of faith, one enduring message from the Christmas story over the past two millennia resonates universally: "Peace on Earth."

As the Ojibwe teach, "To love is to know peace. You must love yourself in order to love another."

May your holiday season be peaceful, safe, and filled with hope.

More Stories Like This

Native News Weekly (August 25, 2024): D.C. Briefs
Native News Weekly (August 4, 2024): D.C. Briefs
Pechanga Donates Toys & Funds to ABC7 Spark of Love, Marine Corps Toys for Tots & MilVet
Gun Lake Casino & Lakeshore Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots Campaign Gives over 1,000 Toys for Children in Need

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty?

Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty.

Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future.

Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. 

Right now, your support goes twice as far. Thanks to a generous $35,000 matching fund, every dollar you give during December 2024 will be doubled to protect sovereignty and amplify Native voices.

No paywalls. No corporate owners. Just independent, Indigenous journalism.

About The Author
Native News Online Staff
Author: Native News Online StaffEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected].