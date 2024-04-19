Report: DOI places Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation's northern Illinois reservation land into trust

- Details
- By Tribal Business News Staff
-
The U.S. Department of the Interior has placed portions of the Shab-eh-nay Reservation land into trust for the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, establishing it as the only federally recognized tribal nation in Illinois, according to a statement from the tribe.
The transfer comes 175 years after the illegal auctioning of 1,280 acres of Prairie Band's reservation land in northern Illinois. Chief Shab-eh-nay, a pivotal figure in Prairie Band's history, had traveled from his home reservation in present-day DeKalb County to visit family in Kansas when the land was unlawfully sold.
"We have been asking for this recognition and for what is rightfully ours for nearly 200 years," Joseph "Zeke" Rupnick, chairman of Prairie Band and the fourth-generation great-grandson of Chief Shab-eh-nay, said in a statement.
The trust designation transfers the legal title of the land to the United States, confirming the land as "Indian Country" and enabling the Nation to exercise its sovereignty over the land. This decision underscores a commitment to righting historical wrongs and preserving the rich history and culture of the original inhabitants of DeKalb County, according to the tribe’s statement.
“175 years ago, our federal government unlawfully sold the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation’s land in Illinois,” U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (IL-14) said in a statement. Underwood, who co-sponsored legislation to settle the tribe’s claims to the reservation, called the decision to put portions of the Shab-eh-nay Reservation into federal trust “an important step to returning the land that is rightfully theirs” to the tribe.
The Prairie Band said it has sought the least disruptive path to recovering this land for current residents and homeowners. All current homeowners whose land is on the reservation will continue to retain title to their land and to live in their homes undisturbed, according to the tribe’s statement.
Tribal Business News reached out to the Department of Interior for comment, but it has not responded to the request.
This is a developing story.
