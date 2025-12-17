Prairie Band Potawatomi Native Divests Its ICE Contract

Details By Levi Rickert December 17, 2025

The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Chairman Joseph "Zeke" Rupnick issued a statement via a YouTube video late Wednesday afternoon to tribal members announcing that the nation and its subsidiaries have fully divested from the $29.9 million U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) contract that has recently come under scrutiny.

Rupnick’s announcement addressed concerns raised by Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation tribal citizens about a contract that committed KPB Services — a subsidiary of Prairie Band LLC, the Nation’s economic arm — to conduct early-phase planning, research, technical assessments and concept designs for secure structures that meet ICE operating requirements.

The statement did not address questions about the terms of the divestment or any long-term ramifications the tribal nation may face in future federal contracts. Rupnick said future steps will be addressed at an upcoming tribal council meeting in January 2026 to ensure the tribal nation’s values are properly aligned with its economic development ventures.

Below is the statement Chairman Rupnick read in the video:

“Relatives, “I’m very happy to share that our Nation has successfully exited all third-party related interests affiliated with ICE. As a result, Prairie Band, LLC is no longer a direct or indirect owner or participant in, or otherwise affiliated with, any ICE-related projects, contracts, or operations.

“In our next General Council meeting in January, Tribal Council plans to further address the steps we will take to ensure that our Nation’s economic interests do not come into conflict with our values in the future.

“Until then, be safe and enjoy this holiday season, migwetch.”

