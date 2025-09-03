New GAO Report: FEMA Tornado Relief Funds Should Go Directly to Tribal Nations

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 03, 2025

A report released by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, recommends that emergency tornado relief funds be sent directly to tribal nations, rather than funneled through state governments.

The report, titled TORNADOES: Agencies Promote Resilience but Actions Needed to Improve Access to FEMA Assistance, examined how FEMA administered tornado-related aid from 2019 to 2024.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Although the primary focus was a five-year period, the report also notes: “From fiscal years 2014 through 2023, 17 states did not distribute any awards to Tribes within their state.”

Tornadoes are the deadliest natural disaster in the U.S., causing more fatalities each year than hurricanes and earthquakes combined. In 2024, the country experienced over 2,100 tornadoes—the highest annual total since recordkeeping began in 1950. FEMA provides assistance to survivors and helps impacted communities recover through various support programs.

Tribal nations remain particularly at risk due to limited infrastructure and emergency management resources.

“Our region has always experienced tornadoes, but over the last five to six years, we have seen an increased trend in the frequency of storms with more distinctive tornadic activity,” April Sells, Poarch Band of Creek Indians (Alabama), Tribal Emergency Management Administrator (EMA) Director, told Native News Online in August, 2023. “Our tornado season used to just occur in the Spring between May through June, but now we are seeing these severe weather systems almost quarterly.”

The GAO report states:“We are recommending that Congress consider creating a new program or amending an existing program to provide grants directly to tribal governments to build emergency management capacity.

After completing the study, the FEMA Administrator should outline steps the agency plans to take, with timeframes, to address any findings.”

The findings call for significant changes in how federal disaster aid is allocated to ensure tribal governments can respond more effectively to tornado-related emergencies.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher