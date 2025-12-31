SRMT Child Support Enforcement Unit Delivers Holiday Food Boxes to Families

Details By Native News Online Staff December 31, 2025

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Child Support Enforcement Unit distributed 25 food boxes to families enrolled in the program, providing additional support during the two-week school closure over the holiday season.

Officials said extended school breaks can strain household resources, prompting the unit to organize the food distribution to help families maintain access to nutritious meals. Each food box included bread, cheese, butter, peanut butter, jelly and other family-friendly essentials.

The effort was bolstered by a $1,500 matching donation from North Country Colocation Services, which doubled the impact of local contributions and allowed the program to reach more families. Tribal officials thanked NCCS for its support of Akwesasne families.

“We know that school breaks can be challenging for many households,” said April Lauzon, Child Support Enforcement Unit program manager. “Our goal is to ensure that our families feel supported, nourished and cared for during the holidays. The partnership with NCCS allowed us to reach even more community members, and we are deeply appreciative.”

The Child Support Enforcement Unit said the holiday food distribution reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting families through direct services and community-centered initiatives.

For more information about the Child Support Enforcement Unit or future community programs, contact the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Child Support Enforcement Unit at 71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way, Akwesasne, NY 13655, or call 518-358-2272, ext. 2410.

