NDN Collective Announces Community Self Determination Grantees

Details By Native News Online Staff December 03, 2022

The NDN Collective announced on Thursdyay recipients of the Community Self Determination Grant, an unprecedented grant opportunity which will support and invest in the long-term visions, priorities, and power building of Indigenous nations, communities, and peoples.

The 65 recipients, who will receive grants of up to $100,000 annually for up to two years, are Indigenous-led organizations from across Turtle Island working in the defense, development, and/or decolonization of Indigenous Peoples and the planet.

“This cohort of grantee partners represents some of the most impactful work happening across Turtle Island—defending the air, land and water; developing Indigenous economies based on regenerative principles; and revitalizing our languages, cultures and ceremonies in ways that illuminate the path for the next generations,” Tina Kuckkahn (Ojibwe), director of grantmaking for NDN Collective, said.

“NDN Foundation, as the grantmaking arm of the NDN Collective, has resourced Indigneous Peoples with an unprecedented amount of funding in several meaningful ways since its inception, said Gaby Strong, NDN Foundation Managing Director. “Just over five years old, NDN Collective has distributed over $32 million in grant support to over 600 Indigenous-led organizations, individuals, Tribes and First Nations across Turtle Island (aka North America) and surrounding Island Nations. It has become the largest Indigenous-led fund in herstory/history, led by Indigenous women and matriarchs.

2022 Community Self Determination Grantees:

TIKOSO centro cultural educativo

Mother Nation

Oceti Sakowin Community Academy

Lakota Communications, Inc.

Sisseton Wahpeton College

He Sapa Otipi

The Niyake Yuza Teen Center

Cega’Kin Nakoda Nation/Carry The Kettle First Nation

CultureWorks Greater Philadelphia as fiscal sponsor for We Are the Seeds of CultureTrust

Northern Ontario Permaculture Research Institute as fiscal sponsor for Cultural Seeds

Mushkegowuk Council

The MICA Group as fiscal sponsor for Phillip Deere Roundhouse

UNION DE COMUNIDADES INIDIGENAS DE LA ZONA NORTE DEL ISTMO, A.C.

MakeWay Charitable Society as fiscal sponsor for Qanak Collective

Wozu Inc

Lumbee Land Development, Inc.

Schaghticoke First Nations

EARTH CARE International as fiscal sponsor for Nihi Ké' Baa-Diné

Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives

Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women

Santa Fe Community Foundation as fiscal sponsor for San Juan Collaborative for Health Equity

New Mexico Community Capital

Changing Woman Initiative

NAVA Education Project

Ciencia Social al Servicio de los Pueblos Originarios A.C. as fiscal sponsor for Congreso Nacional Indígena

Mahchiwminahnahtik Chippewa and Cree Language Revitalization

Northern Cheyenne Tribe

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

Manidoo Ogitigaan

Ka Pa O Lonopuha

Aloha Kuamoʻo ʻĀina

Kumano I Ke Ala

New Venture Fund as fiscal sponsor for Alaska Native Birthworkers Community

Indian Cultural Organization as fiscal sponsor for Sawalmem

Sierra Health Foundation Center For Health Program Management as fiscal sponsor for Sacred Places Institute for Indigenous Peoples

Tzicatl Community Development Corporation

Tribal Ecorestoration Alliance

Omote Aniasakane Rio Yaqui Health Project

Igiugig Village

ASAMBLEA DE LOS PUEBLOS INDÍGENAS POR LA SOBERANÍA ALIMENTARIA

Great Plains Tribal Water Alliance

Cahokia PHX

Community Partners as fiscal sponsor for California Native Vote Project

Coordinadora Paz Para La Mujer as fiscal sponsor for Organizacion del Pueblo Indigena Canjibaro de Boriken

Duk Duk Goose (Nihi We Are Guåhan - Project Name)

Endazhi-Nitaawiging Charter School

First Nations Development Institute as fiscal sponsor for The People of the Sacred Land

Hopi Utilities Corporation

Indian Township Enterprise of the Passamaquoddy Tribe

Indigenous Environmental Network as fiscal sponsor for Cheyenne River Grassroots Collective

Lac Du Flambeau Public School as fiscal sponsor for Waaswaaganing Institute of Indigenous Teaching & Learning

NACA Inspired Schools Network as fiscal sponsor for South Dakota Education Equity Coalition

Native Movement (Always Indigenous Media)

Native Peoples Action Community Fund

New Mexico Community Capital as fiscal sponsor for Native Women Lead

Nueva Organización San Salvador Huehuetla SC

Rosebud Economic Development Corp

Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples, Inc as fiscal sponsor for SAGE Development Authority

Texas Tribal Buffalo Project

TRIBU LIPAN APACHE DE TEXAS EN NOGALES SONORA MEXICO A.C Y LA as fiscal sponsor for Comunitaria e Indígena Pa Ipai

Utah Dine Bikeyah (Bears Ears/Land Defense)

Waking Women Healing Institute

Wiyot Tribe

Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous People's, Inc. as fiscal sponsor for Secwepmc Language Soc

Xijuika S.P.R. de R.L.

