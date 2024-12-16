Navajo Nation Attorney General Seeks Appointment of Special Prosecutor to Investigate CKP Insurance

Details By Native News Online Staff December 16, 2024

On Monday morning, Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel B. Branch filed an application with the Special Division of the Window Rock District Court seeking the appointment of a Special Prosecutor to investigate and prosecute serious allegations of misconduct. The Attorney General received credible information from a reliable source indicating potential misconduct or criminal activity involving CKP Insurance and certain officials of the Navajo Nation.

This information prompted a preliminary investigation, which revealed possible violations of federal and/or Navajo law, necessitating the appointment of a Special Prosecutor to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

The Navajo Nation Attorney General has the authority to conduct preliminary investigations into potential violations of Navajo, federal, or state laws and regulations. If the preliminary investigation establishes reasonable grounds to warrant further inquiry, the Attorney General may petition the Special Division of the Window Rock District Court to appoint a Special Prosecutor.

Upon receiving the application, the Special Division is required to appoint a qualified Special Prosecutor from a list of candidates recommended by the Attorney General within 10 days. The appointed Special Prosecutor operates independently and is not subject to the day-to-day supervision of the Department of Justice’s officials. However, they must adhere to the laws, regulations, procedures, and policies of the Navajo Nation while conducting their investigation and prosecution.

“Considering the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded it is in the public interest to request a Special Prosecutor. I take seriously allegations of misconduct that harm the Nation, and this confirms my commitment to protect the Nation’s interests under the law,” Attorney General Branch said.

