Navajo Nation Appoints Associate Justice Eleanor Shirley as Interim Chief Justice

Details By Native News Online Staff July 05, 2025

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, 25th Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley, and Law and Order Committee Chair Eugenia Charles-Newton signed a joint letter formally recognizing Associate Justice Eleanor Shirley as the Interim Chief Justice of the Navajo Nation.

This decision follows a letter from the Legislative Branch regarding former Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne. The Law and Order Committee (LOC) unanimously passed a resolution declining to recommend Justice Jayne for permanent appointment as Chief Justice, as permitted under Navajo Nation law.'

After reviewing the committee’s recommendation, President Nygren chose not to appoint Justice Jayne to the permanent position. Consequently, Associate Justice Shirley will serve as Interim Chief Justice.

The leadership of the Navajo Nation expresses its gratitude to former Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne for her service, particularly during her two-year term as Probationary Chief Justice. With the conclusion of her probationary period, she is no longer serving on the Navajo Nation Supreme Court.

The Navajo Nation Judiciary is now accepting applications for the positions of Chief Justice and Associate Justice of the Navajo Nation Supreme Court. All eligible and qualified individuals are encouraged to apply. A strong and stable judiciary is essential to upholding justice, accountability, and the core values of the Diné people. These roles demand the highest standards of integrity, impartiality, and commitment to Navajo law and tradition.

Application Information:

Positions: Chief Justice and Associate Justice, Navajo Nation Supreme Court

Location: Window Rock, Arizona

Status: Open Until Filled

How to Apply: Submit applications to the Judicial Branch Human Resources Director

Contact: Judicial Branch Human Resources at (928) 797-1493 or visit www.courts.navajo-nsn.gov

