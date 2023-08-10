National Park Service Awards $3.4 million for the Return of Native American Remains & Sacred Objects

Details By Native News Online Staff August 10, 2023

The National Park Service (NPS) has announced a grant allocation of $3.4 million to benefit 16 American Indian Tribes and 28 museums. These grants are designed to provide support for activities related to consultation, documentation, and the repatriation of ancestral remains and cultural artifacts, all in accordance with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA). This funding represents the most substantial appropriation for NAGPRA grants since the Act's enactment in 1990 and the inception of the funding program in 1994.

Chuck Sams (Umatilla), the Director of the National Park Service, emphasized the agency's unwavering commitment to facilitating Tribal consultations, documentation, and repatriation efforts.

"By granting funds through the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, we are ensuring that Tribes can continue to honor and care for their ancestors, a practice they have upheld since time immemorial," Sams said.

NAGPRA outlines a structured framework for returning human remains, funerary objects, sacred items, and objects of cultural significance to Native American and Alaska Native Tribes, as well as Native Hawaiian organizations.

Among the grants, a total of 21 awards have been bestowed upon seven Indian Tribes and seven museums. These funds will support the transportation and repatriation of human remains, which include a significant number—11,354 ancestors—along with more than 10,400 funerary objects and 39 cultural items.

The University of Colorado Museum and the University of Northern Colorado have collaborated to facilitate a reburial ceremony for 123 ancestors located in southwestern Colorado. This joint effort will be aided by grant funds that cover travel expenses for both museum and Tribal representatives participating in the ceremony. Additionally, the funds will be allocated for labor and materials required for the reburial process. This collaborative project not only reduces the overall costs associated with the reburial but also reunites long-separated ancestors and restores their shared journey. For more comprehensive information about these repatriations, refer to the relevant Federal Register notices for the University of Colorado Museum and the University of Northern Colorado.

FY 2023 NAGPRA Repatriation Grant Recipients

AK

Central Council Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska (3 grants) - $44,02

AK

Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska - $14,96

CA

Table Mountain Rancheria - $15,000

CO

Regents of The University of Colorado (2 grants) - $22,554

CO

University of Northern Colorado - $9,773

IL

Field Museum of Natural History - $14,087

IN

Ball State University- $10,255

MA

University of Massachusetts Amherst - $15,000

MI

Bay Mills Indian Community - $4,436

MT

Montana State University - $6,093

NM

New Mexico State University - $15,000

OK

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (5 grants) - $70,098

OK- The Chickasaw Nation - $14,990

WI

Stockbridge-Munsee Community - $15,000

Total - $271,277

A total of 34 grants to 11 Indian Tribes and 21 museums will fund consultation and documentation projects, such as staff travel, consultation meetings and research to support the repatriation process.

The Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes, Alaska, seek to preserve their culture through the repatriation of items needed for ongoing ceremonial use by Clans and Tribes of the various Tlingit and Haida communities. Clans own these items, objects of cultural patrimony , because no person has an individual claim to them.

These items are considered of central importance to the Clans, as they have the voice of the ancestors and have been in use from time immemorial, a point in time before any memory or record. They have a history to which no museum can relate and for which no museum can sing any related song. Through repatriation, items are being brought back to life, having lain dormant for decades or a century. The goal of this project is to consult with the Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology at the University of California Berkeley and the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, so the objects that are culturally affiliated with the Tlingit & Haida can be welcomed back and reintegrated into ceremonial life.

FY 2023 NAGPRA Consultation/Documentation Grant Recipients

AK

Alutiiq Museum and Archaeological Repository - $99,713

AK

Central Council Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska - $99,122

AK

University of Alaska Fairbanks - $98,925

AZ

Arizona State University (2 grants) - $199,675

CA

Big Valley of Pomo Indians of The Big Valley Rancheria - $99,407

CA

Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake - $98,684

CA

Shingle Springs Rancheria - $100,000

CA

Susanville Indian Rancheria - $99,999

CA

Table Mountain Rancheria - $25,211

CA

University of California, Santa Barbara - $99,932

CA

Yurok Tribe - $98,713

CO

Western Colorado University - $81,616

FL

University of Florida - $99,897

GA

Georgia Department of Natural Resources - $94,914

GA

University of West Georgia - $99,417

IL

Northern Illinois University (2 grants) - $121,224

KS

State of Kansas, Kansas Historical Society - $100,000

MI

Michigan State University - $99,958

MO

University of Missouri System Curators - $100,000

MS

University of Mississippi - $85,580

MT

Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana - $99,286

ND

University of North Dakota- -$100,000

NE

Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska - $100,000

NM

School For Advanced Research - $88,799

NY

Rochester Museum & Science Center - $99,997

OH

The Ohio Historical Society - $98,573

OK

Caddo Tribe of Oklahoma - $100,000

OK

Gilcrease Museum Management Trust- -74,574

OK

Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma - $78,794

SC

University of South Carolina - $99,953

WI

University of Wisconsin System - $93,785

WV

West Virginia Division of Culture and History - $99,975

Total - $3,135,723

NAGPRA requires federal agencies and institutions that receive federal funds (including museums, universities, state agencies, and local governments) to repatriate or transfer Native American human remains and other cultural items to the appropriate parties. Federal agencies and institutions must consult with lineal descendants, Indian Tribes, and Native Hawaiian organizations, evaluate repatriation or disposition requests for cultural items, and give public notice prior to repatriating or transferring.

