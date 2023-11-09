National Museum of Natural History Announces Dorothy Lippert (Choctaw) as Repatriation Program Manager

Tags

Archaeologist Dorothy Lippert (Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma) has been named the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s new repatriation program manager. Lippert is a leading figure in the field of Indigenou archaeology. She is the first woman and first Native American to hold this position.

“We are proud to announce Dorothy Lippert’s appointment to lead the museum’s repatriation program,” said Kirk Johnson, the Sant Director for the National Museum of Natural History. “Dorothy’s range of experience and prominent standing in her field make her a perfect fit for this vital position.”

Lippert has been a tribal liaison in the museum’s repatriation office for more than 20 years. She has worked extensively with tribes from the Southeast and Southwest United States and with Alaska tribes.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“As a tribal citizen, repatriation work is challenging on a personal level, but it is also rewarding to use my archaeological expertise in service to Indigenous communities,” Lippert said. “This is hard work, but I am comforted by the thought of the people we’ve been able to help return home.”

In addition to her duties at the Smithsonian, Lippert has participated in many of anthropology’s most esteemed organizations. These include membership on the boards of directors for the Society for American Archaeology and the World Archaeological Congress as well as service on numerous committees for both organizations. In 2011, she was appointed by President Barack Obama to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, serving two terms as an expert member and chair of the Archaeological Subcommittee and vice chair of the Committee on Native American Affairs.

Established in 1991, the museum’s Repatriation Office has pioneered a collaborative process in which Smithsonian staff work with Native American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian tribal representatives to determine the disposition of culturally affiliated remains and objects at the museum.

Lippert now oversees a team of several tribal liaisons and other researchers that help the field, review and fulfill repatriation requests for human remains and sacred objects in the museum’s collection.

Lippert is also a prolific scholar exploring subjects ranging from the archaeology of the Southeastern U.S. to the development of Indigenous archaeology worldwide. She has published articles in journals such as American Antiquity, American Indian Quarterly, The American Journal of Biological Anthropology, The International Journal of Cultural Property and Archaeologies as well as chapters in numerous books. Universities and museums worldwide have invited Lippert to serve as a lecturer on repatriation, archaeological ethics and other topics.

She presented on the Smithsonian’s ethical returns program as a featured speaker at the Association on American Indian Affairs’ annual repatriation conference earlier this past week in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

More Stories Like This

Together, we can educate, enlighten, and empower. November is celebrated as “Native American Heritage Month.” At Native News Online, we amplify Native voices and share our relatives’ unique perspectives every day of the year. We believe every month should celebrate Native American heritage.

If you appreciate our commitment to Native voices and our mission to tell stories that connect us to our roots and inspire understanding and respect, we hope you will consider making a donation this month to support our work. For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication and access to our quarterly Founder’s Circle meetings and newsletter. Donate Free Newsletter