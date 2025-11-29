Minnesota Wild Makes History with First-ever Ojibwe-language NHL Broadcast

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert November 29, 2025

On Friday, Nov. 28, the Minnesota Wild hosted the Colorado Avalanche at 2:30 p.m. CST for a landmark occasion: the first National Hockey League game ever broadcast entirely in the Ojibwe language.

The special broadcast — part of the Wild’s celebration of Native American Heritage Day — was offered via FanDuel Sports Network and made possible in partnership with Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Grand Casino and the Midwest Indigenous Immersion Network (MIIN), a nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing Ojibwe (Anishinaabemowin) language.

Veteran speakers Gordon “Maajiigoneyaash” Jourdain (Lac La Croix First Nation), Chato “Ombishkebines” Gonzalez (Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe), and 17-year-old rising commentator James “Ginoonde” Buckholtz (Lac du Flambeau Tribe) handled the call, breathing new life into the game’s play-by-play with Ojibwemowin phrases and cultural resonance.

“This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to celebrating the Indigenous communities who have long been part of Minnesota’s cultural fabric,” Matt Majka, Chief Executive Officer of the Minnesota Wild, said in a press release. “We’re proud to help expand access to the game we all love and to support the preservation and vitality of the Ojibwe language for generations to come.”

On Wednesday, Gonzalez was interviewed by Minnesota Public Radio's Cathy Wurzer for Morning Edition.

"I’ve been working with our elders to revitalize the language for about 20 years now, and it’s exciting to see Ojibwe moving into different domains," Gonzalez said. "This isn’t really a new domain, since especially in Canada, where there are a lot of Ojibwe people as well, hockey is very popular. So coming up with the words and stuff, we really don’t have to do that, because the guy that we’re working with, Gordon Maajiigoneyaash Jourdain — he played hockey growing up, and so he already has all these words, so it’s just kind of teaching it to us so that we know the special jargon that goes along with the hockey game."

On the ice, the Wild edged out the Avalanche 3–2 in a shootout, adding a thrilling finish to a broadcast that will be remembered far beyond the final buzzer.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher