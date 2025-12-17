Breaking: Lumbee Tribe Set for Federal Recognition Under NDAA Passed by Senate

Details By Levi Rickert December 17, 2025

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is set to gain federal recognition once President Donald Trump signs the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026 into law.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed the $900 billion defense policy package, a 3,086-page bill, sending it to the president’s desk. The measure cleared the chamber with strong bipartisan support by a 77–20 vote.

Following the vote, Lumbee Tribe Chairman John Lowery met with his tribal council and tribal citizens who traveled to Washington on Tuesday to witness the historic moment.

Lowery, who became chairman of the tribe in 2022, grew emotional as he reflected on the milestone, noting his only regret was that his father, Eddie Lowery, was not there to see it. Eddie Lowery died Dec. 31, 2024.

The Lumbee Tribe has been seeking recognition since at least the 1880s, and full federal recognition for nearly 70 years since the 1956 Lumbee Act. The Lumbee Tribe counts about 50,000 members, a figure that would make it the largest federally recognized tribe east of the Mississippi River.

Under the legislation, the Lumbee Tribe would be granted the same legal status as other federally recognized tribes, including coverage under the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934. Tribal members would become eligible for federal services and benefits, subject to verification of the tribal roll and assessments by federal agencies.

The bill also authorizes the Interior secretary to take land into trust for the Lumbee Tribe in designated counties, with land in Robeson County to be treated as on-reservation under federal regulations. Any claims against the United States predating the law would still require separate congressional approval.

