Federal District Court in Alaska Allows AFN to Intervene in Case Challenging Katie John

Details By Native News Online Staff October 13, 2023

On Thursday, the U.S. District Court in Alaska granted the Alaska Federation of Natives’ motion to intervene in the latest case challenging Alaska Natives fishing rights.

The first iteration of the case began almost four decades ago, when two Athabascan elders, Katie John and Doris Charles, petitioned the state to allow them to fish in their traditional fish camp that was closed in 1964. Their request was denied, despite the fact that downstream users were permitted to take salmon for sport and commercial uses.

As a result, the Native American Rights Fund (NARF) filed suit in 1985 under Title VIII of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act (ANILCA), to compel the State to re-open the historic fishery.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Title VIII of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act provides a priority for rural Alaska residents in the taking of fish and wildlife on federal public lands in times of shortage.

“The rural priority is a necessity, not a luxury. Those of us who live in rural Alaska continue to do so because of the direct proximity to fish and wildlife,” Alaska Federation Natives (AFN) Co-Chair Ana Hoffman said in a statement. “This federal protection for rural Alaskans, secured by Alaska Native leaders decades ago, is the source of our nourishment physically, emotionally, culturally, and spiritually. This is our way of life; it is our existence.”

The most recent subsistence challenge came in 2021 in U.S. v. Alaska, when the State of Alaska refused to abide by federal closures regarding salmon fishing along certain parts of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta based on low escapement numbers, according to NARF. USFWS had simultaneously permitted qualified federal subsistence users (rural Alaska residents) to participate in limited openings.”

AFN said it expects that U.S. v. Alaska will eventually make its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

‘This is a welcomed ruling,’ AFN President Julie Kitka said in a statement in response to the U.S. District Court in Alaska’s decision. “AFN has a special place in this litigation… We’ll defend the legal rights of Alaska Natives to engage in subsistence hunting and fishing anytime our ways of life are threatened.”

More Stories Like This

Stand with us in championing Indigenous journalism that makes a difference. Your support matters. Support our Indigenous-led newsroom as we shed light on critical issues, such as the painful history of Indian Boarding Schools. To date, we've published nearly 200 stories dedicated to this important topic, providing insights and awareness to a global audience. Our news is freely accessible to all, but its production demands resources. That's why we're reaching out to you this month for your generous contribution. For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication. Additionally, you will be added to our Founder's Circle. Together, we can ensure that these vital stories continue to be told, shared, and remembered. Donate Free Newsletter