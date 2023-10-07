Coalition of Large Tribes (COLT) to Host MMIW/P Training for Law Enforcement

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 07, 2023

The Coalition of Large Tribes (COLT) will host a three-day training for law enforcement programs within its member tribes, focusing on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People/Women (MMIW/P) crisis. The training is scheduled to take place from October 23, 2023, to October 25, 2023, at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center, located at 1223 Mullowney Lane, Billings, Montana.

The decision to organize this training stems from the COLT's executive board's recognition of the insufficient funds allocated to address the MMIP/W crisis.

"Throughout history, tribal law enforcement has been consistently underfunded. To address this issue effectively and make the most of limited resources, we must provide advanced training to tribal law enforcement personnel, working to prevent these atrocities against our people," COLT said in a press release,

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

COLT is offering this training free of charge to law enforcement officers from its membership. The training sessions will be conducted by nationally recognized experts, with priority given to COLT Tribal Law Enforcement Programs for the 21 available slots. Currently, there are 12 slots remaining.

COLT kindly requests that its member tribes submit the names and ranks of three individuals who may wish to attend this training. Suggested attendees should include first responders, supervisors, and investigators involved in MMIP/W cases.

During the training, all participants will be provided with meals, and COLT will cover the cost of hotel rooms. Tribal leaders, including tribal administrators, are invited to attend the first day of training and evening dinners. They are welcome to stay and listen to all the training provided; however, they will not be able to actively participate in the training or discussions.

For more information, contact: OJ Semans, Sr. at [email protected]

More Stories Like This

Stand with us in championing Indigenous journalism that makes a difference. Your support matters. Support our Indigenous-led newsroom as we shed light on critical issues, such as the painful history of Indian Boarding Schools. To date, we've published nearly 200 stories dedicated to this important topic, providing insights and awareness to a global audience. Our news is freely accessible to all, but its production demands resources. That's why we're reaching out to you this month for your generous contribution. For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication. Additionally, you will be added to our Founder's Circle. Together, we can ensure that these vital stories continue to be told, shared, and remembered. Donate Free Newsletter