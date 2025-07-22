Chickasaw Nation Hosts Workshop for First American Princesses

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media July 22, 2025

The Chickasaw Nation Genealogy Program hosted a princess workshop for the five tribes’ royalty in May at the Chickasaw Cultural Center, Sulphur, Oklahoma.

Princesses from the Chickasaw, Cherokee, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole Nations were in attendance.

Chickasaw Nation Genealogy Manager Wilson Seawright served as master of ceremonies for the event, leading the introduction and panel questions.

“Princesses are held in high regard, not only in the Chickasaw Nation, but all five tribes,” Seawright said. “We consider them ambassadors to the public.”

Brandon White Eagle, the Chickasaw Nation Language Education Coordinator, led the invocation in Chickasaw, followed by a Lord’s Prayer performance by each tribe’s princesses.

Each princess was asked to introduce herself, allowing the young women to learn more about one another and create networking opportunities across princess programs.

Princesses were able to listen and engage in a group panel discussion with leading cultural ambassadors for each tribe. The purpose of the panel was to educate the princesses on historical information and traditions about each tribe present.

“These princesses are ambassadors for the state of Oklahoma,” Seawright said. “It behooves them to know information about all the tribes.”

Panelists included: LaDonna Brown, Chickasaw Nation Director of Anthropology; Ian Thompson, Choctaw Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Officer; Jake Tiger, Seminole Nation Cultural Technician; and RaeLynn Butler, Muscogee Nation Secretary of Culture and Humanities.

Panel questions discussed traditional regalia, food delicacies, games, Removal and creation stories among the five tribes. Each panelist also discussed the homeland of the tribe they represented. Brown spoke of the historic Homeland of the Chickasaw people, which includes parts of present-day north Mississippi, northwest Alabama, west Tennessee and southwest Kentucky.

“Abaꞌ Bínniꞌliꞌ (He Who Sits Above) led us to this Homeland,” Brown said. “When we followed this sacred pole, the Itti' Fabassa' Holitto'pa', to our Homeland, he (Creator) brought us to that area. It’s not just a place that our ancestors carved out a niche for ourselves. We believe God gave us that land to live in and to live in forever.”

The princesses fellowshipped together during lunch at the Aaimpa' Café. Of the menu items, pashofa was a fan favorite. Pashofa is a traditional food among the Chickasaw people and has been declared the national dish of the Chickasaw Nation, made with cracked-pearl hominy and pork.

For the final portion of the workshop, the princesses strolled down to the Chikasha Inchokka' Traditional Village. They gathered in the Council House, where a traditional hair demonstration took place.

T'ata Begay, a tribal researcher for the Choctaw Nation, led a presentation and demonstration on traditional hairstyles worn by both men and women of the Choctaw Nation.

“The Choctaw people were identified as the Pashi Falaya, which is the ‘Long Haired People,’” Begay said. “Something that also helped to identify the Choctaw men was a long lock of hair that was placed on the right side in front of the ear.”

Begay said Choctaw women were often seen wearing their long locks in top knots and other buns, fastened in place with ribbons. Many women also used animal fats, such as bear fat, as a substance to hold their hair in place.

Following the Choctaw presentation was the Seminole Nation with a traditional hairstyles presentation by Jake Tiger. He emphasized the importance and significance of bear grease among the five tribes for their hairstyles. As he discussed, Begay provided a sample that was passed around for the princesses to see, smell and touch.

LaDonna Brown led the presentation for the Chickasaw Nation while a live demonstration was completed with a Chickasaw barber and two Chickasaw models. The barber cut the two models’ hair in a pre-Removal warrior style cut. The barber then used bear grease in the final part of the Chickasaw presentation to finish the style.

Learn more about the Chickasaw Princess Program and upcoming events.

The Chickasaw Princess Program is a long-standing, annual tradition first established in 1963. The program selects exemplary young Chickasaw women to serve as Chickasaw Nation tribal royalty each year. The young leaders are tasked with demonstrating servant leadership throughout their reign while carrying out the mission of the Chickasaw Nation: to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people.

Chickasaw princesses must be Chickasaw citizens residing within the Chickasaw Nation. Additional eligibility requirements apply.

Young women interested in becoming 2025-2026 Chickasaw Royalty are welcome to attend the “Princess in Training” event July 26, in Ada, Oklahoma. Instructors will go over necessary eligibility and documents, teach about traditional dress, discuss pageant tips and tricks, provide language lessons, and practice interview skills. The event will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To RSVP for the “Princess in Training” event, email [email protected].

