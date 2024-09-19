Cherokee Phoenix Accepting Nominations for the Newspaper’s Seven Feathers Language Award

- Details
- By Cherokee Phoenix
-
TAHLEQUAH, OK — The Cherokee Phoenix is currently accepting nominations for the newspaper’s Seven Feathers Language Award. The previous selection for the 2024 honor had to decline the award due to unforeseen circumstances.
The Cherokee Phoenix Seven Feathers Awards are given to Cherokee Nation citizens who are making the world a better place in the areas of business, community, education, health, service, culture and language. Nominations for the Cherokee Phoenix Seven Feathers Language Award must be submitted by Friday, Sept. 27. To submit a nomination, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7FeathersLanguage.
Nominees must be Cherokee Nation citizens. There is no age requirements and nominees do not have to live inside the Cherokee Nation Reservation.
The Cherokee Phoenix Seven Feathers Language Award recipient will join six other CN citizens as the 2024 honorees. The recipients will be honored at the Sixth Annual Cherokee Phoenix Seven Feathers Awards Gala on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Chota Center in Tahlequah.
Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools.