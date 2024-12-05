fbpx
Cherokee Nation, US Fish & Wildlife Service Premiere Red Wolf Documentary

The Cherokee Nation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently unveiled ᏩᏯ Waya: Saving Our Red Grandfather, a documentary highlighting the historical and cultural importance of the Red Wolf and the collaborative efforts of conservationists, governments, and partners to prevent its extinction.

Earlier this week, the tribe hosted a special screening of the film at the Landmark E Street Cinema in Washington, D.C. The event featured a Q&A panel with the documentary’s producers and conservationists, welcoming guests from tribal, federal, state, local, and industry sectors.

“As a tribe, we take the protection of our lands and wildlife very seriously and are proud to partner with the Department of Interior in its mission to protect and manage America’s natural resources and cultural heritage,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “It is a great day when our agencies find even more ways to work together to address our shared concerns and to solve important problems, such as the looming threat against an animal we hold with great reverence.”

The documentary was created to raise awareness about the challenges facing Red Wolves while emphasizing their cultural significance to the Cherokee people, who consider the Red Wolf a relative. It features Cherokee National Treasure and Spiritual Leader Crosslin Smith and includes a special dedication to his life and legacy of service.

This 30-minute film examines the contrasting worldviews that have contributed to the Red Wolf's decline. It was developed in collaboration with Cherokee Nation’s Natural Resources Office, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Cherokee Film Productions. The documentary is set for an additional screening at Circle Cinema in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on December 12.

“The Red Wolf is an iconic species on the American landscape and holds deep significance to the Cherokee Nation,” said Martha Williams, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “This documentary shines a light on the vital connection between culture and conservation while addressing the challenges Red Wolves face today. We are honored to work alongside the tribe and other partners to recover this species to secure a future for this critically endangered species.”

The project has already garnered industry acclaim, earning titles such as Best Indigenous Short Film at the Montana International Film Festival and Best Indigenous Film at the Outer Banks Environmental Film Festival.

Today, fewer than 20 Red Wolves are estimated to remain in the wild, with approximately 267 in captive breeding facilities across the United States. Historically, Red Wolves roamed the southeastern U.S., including the ancestral homelands of the Cherokee people. The world’s last wild population now resides in coastal North Carolina.

“The Fish and Wildlife Service is fighting an uphill battle in conserving the Red Wolf, and we are proud to lend our capabilities to helping this effort,” said Jennifer Loren, senior director of Cherokee Film. “Through this film, we hope to share the importance of the Red Wolf while providing a new perspective that encourages further conservation of this culturally significant animal.”  

Cherokee Film, owned by Cherokee Nation Businesses and headquartered on the Cherokee Nation Reservation in Oklahoma, operates through four key branches: Cherokee Film Productions, Cherokee Film Studios, Cherokee Film Commission, and Cherokee Film Institute. Together, they aim to advance narrative sovereignty while fostering economic growth within the reservation.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is the federal government’s primary agency dedicated to conserving and managing fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats. Through its efforts to protect natural resources, the agency supports healthier communities, provides clean water, enhances flood control, and contributes to a robust economy.

