Cherokee Nation, US Fish & Wildlife Service Premiere Red Wolf Documentary

The Cherokee Nation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently unveiled ᏩᏯ Waya: Saving Our Red Grandfather, a documentary highlighting the historical and cultural importance of the Red Wolf and the collaborative efforts of conservationists, governments, and partners to prevent its extinction.

Earlier this week, the tribe hosted a special screening of the film at the Landmark E Street Cinema in Washington, D.C. The event featured a Q&A panel with the documentary’s producers and conservationists, welcoming guests from tribal, federal, state, local, and industry sectors.

“As a tribe, we take the protection of our lands and wildlife very seriously and are proud to partner with the Department of Interior in its mission to protect and manage America’s natural resources and cultural heritage,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “It is a great day when our agencies find even more ways to work together to address our shared concerns and to solve important problems, such as the looming threat against an animal we hold with great reverence.”