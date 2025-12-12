Cherokee Nation Launches Digital Dictionary to Support Language Revitalization

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert December 12, 2025

Cherokee Nation leaders and Cherokee language speakers joined representatives from Kiwa Digital Ltd. on Tuesday to launch the new Cherokee Language Dictionary app during an event at the Durbin Feeling Language Center.

“Every Cherokee family, no matter where they live, can now carry this resource in their pocket,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “This app represents our sovereignty, our knowledge, and our commitment to keeping the Cherokee language strong for generations to come.”

Durbin Feeling completed the first Cherokee Language Dictionary 50 years ago, laying the foundation for the tribe’s modern language revitalization work. In 2025, Cherokee Nation partnered with Kiwa Digital Ltd. to digitize the resource and make it publicly accessible as a mobile app.

Team members from Kiwa Digital traveled internationally for the launch. The company specializes in Indigenous language preservation through digital tools. Chief Hoskin first announced the partnership during his State of the Nation Address at the Cherokee National Holiday.

“Chief Hoskin and I have always said that it is critical we not only protect and save the Cherokee language, but that we perpetuate the language so that it continues to grow within our Cherokee families and communities,” Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said. “We can harness the power of technology to help us teach others how to speak Cherokee, and the Cherokee language dictionary app is a great resource.”

The app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It currently includes more than 6,000 Cherokee words, audio recordings, grammar notes, phonetics, syllabary, and biographical information on first-language speakers. Cherokee Nation translators and Kiwa staff plan to continually add new entries.

“In just a few months, Kiwa Digital took what we have documented of our language and made it accessible to our citizens,” said Howard Paden, executive director of the Cherokee Language Department. “Their efforts will prevent the erosion of our language from continuing and empower us to revitalize and normalize this language in our communities. Our goal is to get at least 25,000 to 50,000 words on the app in order to have a more comprehensive overview of the language.”

The app also includes advanced search tools, pronunciation guides and a private AI learning assistant. Data is stored on a secure AWS platform.

During Tuesday’s launch, the tribe encouraged users to submit feedback through the app to support ongoing updates.

“As an Indigenous-owned company from Aotearoa New Zealand, we are honored to support the Cherokee Nation in developing this groundbreaking digital resource,” said Jill Tattersall, executive director of Kiwa Digital. “We look forward to Cherokee community feedback to help this treasured resource grow in impact and value.”

In October, the Cherokee Nation hosted its Seventh Annual First-Language Cherokee Speakers Gathering, where Chief Hoskin announced $2.3 million from the tribe’s Public Health and Wellness Fund Act to support the Language Department’s Peer Recovery Program, home care for fluent elders in vulnerable health, repairs for speaker homes and the Little Cherokee Seeds program.

The Durbin Feeling Act of 2019—authored by Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner with support from the Council of the Cherokee Nation—continues to drive the largest language investment in tribal history. This year’s language budget is nearly $25 million, and the act provides more than $20 million annually for language programs, totaling more than $68 million in capital projects to date.

The Cherokee Nation workforce is also adopting new language proficiency incentives. Entry-level second-language learners who meet program requirements will receive a 50-cent-per-hour raise and a $200 bonus, with additional tiers for more advanced learners. Fluent speakers will receive a $2.50-per-hour increase and a $1,000 bonus.

More Stories Like This

Help us defend tribal sovereignty. At Native News Online, our mission is rooted in telling the stories that strengthen sovereignty and uplift Indigenous voices — not just at year’s end, but every single day. Because of your generosity last year, we were able to keep our reporters on the ground in tribal communities, at national gatherings and in the halls of Congress — covering the issues that matter most to Indian Country: sovereignty, culture, education, health and economic opportunity. That support sustained us through a tough year in 2025. Now, as we look to the year ahead, we need your help right now to ensure warrior journalism remains strong — reporting that defends tribal sovereignty, amplifies Native truth, and holds power accountable. The stakes couldn't be higher. Your support keeps Native voices heard, Native stories told and Native sovereignty defended. Stand with Warrior Journalism today. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher