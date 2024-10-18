California Tribal Families Coalition Launches New Online Training Portal

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
The training portal, accessible at caltribalfoundation.org, features courses covering various topics, including tribal social services practice, collaboration between tribal and county entities, and the latest developments in state and federal laws. Additionally, the portal addresses critical areas such as education, developmental disabilities, juvenile justice, and mental health—factors that often intersect with ICWA cases.
“Education and training are vital to our mission of supporting tribes and tribal families, and to protecting the rights and wellbeing of Indian children and tribal sovereignty,” said Maryann McGovran, Chairperson of CTFC and a member of the North Fork Rancheria Tribal Council, in a press release. “Our new portal represents a significant step forward in providing the resources and knowledge necessary for effective advocacy and support.”
To celebrate the launch, CTFC is offering free access to some of the training sessions until January 1, 2025. These resources will continue to be free for representatives of CTFC Member Tribes, while others will be able to purchase access. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to earn continuing education credits, such as those required by attorneys and social workers.
One of the key offerings on the portal includes a recording of a September 2024 CTFC webinar led by attorney Jack Trope, a recognized expert in Indian law and policy, and Kimberly Cluff, CTFC’s Legal Director. The session delves into the implications of two recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions—Loper Bright and Corner Post—and offers eligible participants the chance to earn one hour of general participatory MCLE (Minimum Continuing Legal Education) credit from the State Bar of California.
Current and upcoming courses on the platform include:
ICWA 101: Indian Child Welfare Act: Still Here, Still Needed
ICWA 102: Placement Preferences, Court Findings & Why They Matter
ICWA 103: Active Efforts Advocacy for Special Needs Children
Annual Case Law Updates: U.S. Supreme Court and California Appellate Case Updates
Tribal Attorney Standards: Model Performance Standards for Child Welfare Representation
More Stories Like ThisChickasaw Cultural Center Welcomes Millionth Guest
Rappahannock Tribal Constitution Recognizes the Rights of the Rappahannock River
Chickasaw Culture, Unity Themes of Annual Cultural Evening
Cherokee Nation Steps to Aid Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in Aftermath of Hurricane Helene
Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more.