California Tribal Families Coalition Launches New Online Training Portal

Details By Native News Online Staff October 18, 2024

In an effort to enhance resources and training for tribal communities, social workers, and attorneys involved in Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) cases, the California Tribal Families Coalition (CTFC) has launched an innovative online training portal.

The platform, which became available on October 15, 2024, provides a range of expert-led courses designed to empower professionals working in the intersecting areas of Indian child welfare, tribal law, and state policy.

The training portal, accessible at caltribalfoundation.org, features courses covering various topics, including tribal social services practice, collaboration between tribal and county entities, and the latest developments in state and federal laws. Additionally, the portal addresses critical areas such as education, developmental disabilities, juvenile justice, and mental health—factors that often intersect with ICWA cases.

“Education and training are vital to our mission of supporting tribes and tribal families, and to protecting the rights and wellbeing of Indian children and tribal sovereignty,” said Maryann McGovran, Chairperson of CTFC and a member of the North Fork Rancheria Tribal Council, in a press release. “Our new portal represents a significant step forward in providing the resources and knowledge necessary for effective advocacy and support.”

To celebrate the launch, CTFC is offering free access to some of the training sessions until January 1, 2025. These resources will continue to be free for representatives of CTFC Member Tribes, while others will be able to purchase access. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to earn continuing education credits, such as those required by attorneys and social workers.

One of the key offerings on the portal includes a recording of a September 2024 CTFC webinar led by attorney Jack Trope, a recognized expert in Indian law and policy, and Kimberly Cluff, CTFC’s Legal Director. The session delves into the implications of two recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions—Loper Bright and Corner Post—and offers eligible participants the chance to earn one hour of general participatory MCLE (Minimum Continuing Legal Education) credit from the State Bar of California.

Current and upcoming courses on the platform include:

ICWA 101: Indian Child Welfare Act: Still Here, Still Needed

ICWA 102: Placement Preferences, Court Findings & Why They Matter

ICWA 103: Active Efforts Advocacy for Special Needs Children

Annual Case Law Updates: U.S. Supreme Court and California Appellate Case Updates

Tribal Attorney Standards: Model Performance Standards for Child Welfare Representation

