California Senate Panel Backs Ramos Bill on Tribal Regalia Rights at Graduation

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff June 18, 2025

The Senate Education Committee today approved a bill that prohibits schools from implementing any policies or practices that could discourage or prevent Native American students from wearing tribal adornments or ceremonial regalia at graduation ceremonies. The measure, AB 1369, was introduced by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino).

“Despite existing legislation and constitutional protections to allow students to wear traditional tribal regalia at graduation ceremonies, Native American youth and their families continue to face obstacles and challenges. Graduation ceremonies are a time for students, their families and tribal communities to share pride and joy in a major accomplishment. AB 1369 adds clarity to current law so that students’ and families’ celebration is not marred by unnecessary turmoil,” Ramos said. He noted that regalia might include items such as eagle feathers or beading and represent cultural and religious traditions.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

In 2018, the Legislature passed AB 1248 (Chapter 804, Statutes of 2018) to protect students' rights, affirming that "a pupil may wear traditional tribal regalia or recognized objects of religious or cultural significance as an adornment at school graduation ceremonies." However, many school districts have continued to deny Native American students the right to wear such items or have attempted to define what is considered appropriate or authentic tribal regalia.

To further address this issue, the Legislature passed AB 945 in 2021 (Chapter 285, Statutes of 2021), also authored by Assemblymember Ramos. That bill created a task force to advise education leaders on policies, procedures, and best practices for implementing AB 1248. While the task force’s report is still being finalized, advocates say immediate legislative action is needed, as reports of denial continue.

AB 1369 is sponsored by California Indian Legal Services and the Tule River Indian Tribe, with support from Fresno Unified School District, ACLU California Action, the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake, and Indigenous Justice.

The bill passed the Senate Education Committee with unanimous support in a 7-0 vote and now heads to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher