Bureau of Indian Affairs Approves HEARTH Act Regulations of Five Tribal Nations

Details By Native News Online Staff April 22, 2022

The Bureau of Indian Affairs today approved land leases submitted by five federally recognized tribes in California under a federal law that promotes self-determination in Indian Country, the Helping Expedite and Advance Responsible Tribal Home Ownership (HEARTH) Act of 2012.

The leases were granted to the Karuk Tribe, Morongo Band of Mission Indians, Northfork Rancheria of Mono Indians, Pala Band of Mission Indians, and Pechanga Band of Mission Indians. They are among the 77 Tribal Nations that have received federal approval for their leasing regulations, with another 8 awaiting action. The list of Tribes with approved regulations can be found here.

The approval restores each tribes’ authority to govern and manage the leasing of their lands for certain purposes without having to seek additional review by the Secretary of the Interior.

The HEARTH Act creates a voluntary, alternative land-leasing process available to federally recognized Tribes through the Interior Department. Leases must serve the purpose of agriculture, business, renewable energy, and housing, among other uses.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“The Helping Expedite and Advance Responsible Tribal Home Ownership Act has opened doors of economic opportunity for Tribal Nations with approved land leasing regulations,” said Assistant Secretary-Indian Affairs Bryan Newland in a statement. “With these approvals, these tribal communities have had their authority to control leasing of their lands under the act restored. We will continue to welcome Tribes to submit HEARTH Act leasing ordinances and reclaim the authority to manage the development of their homelands.”

The BIA Office of Trust Services’ Division of Real Estate Services administers the HEARTH Act Tribal leasing regulations application review process. The HEARTH Act amended the Indian Long-Term Leasing Act of 1955 (25 U.S.C. 415), which promotes Tribal self-determination by making a voluntary, alternative land-leasing process available to federally recognized Tribes through the Department of the Interior Department.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter