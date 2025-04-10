90th Annual Tribal Assembly Theme Honor the Past, Empowering the Future Língit

Details By Native News Online Staff April 10, 2025

Tlingit & Haida will honor nine decades of sovereignty, unity, and leadership during its 90th Annual Tribal Assembly, held April 16–18 at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall in Juneau, Alaska.

This year’s gathering marks a historic milestone as it also serves as a Constitutional Convention—an important moment in the Tribe’s history. Delegates called for the convention during the 2023 Tribal Assembly, reaffirming Tlingit & Haida’s unwavering commitment to self-determination and good governance.

“For 90 years, we have exercised our sovereignty, strengthened our laws and ensured our government reflects the voices of our people,” said President Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson. “We will continue to meet and honor the resilience of Tlingit and Haida people. Through challenges and triumphs, our voices have remained strong, culture has flourished, and governance has paved the way for future generations.”

Roughly 120 Delegates representing more than 38,000 tribal citizens will gather over the course of three days to hear key reports, conduct elections, and engage in the constitutional process. Assembly highlights include the State of the Tribe Address by President Peterson, updates from the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and elections for Associate Justice, Emerging Leader, and Delegate/Citizen of the Year.

90th Annual Tribal Assembly Theme

Honor the Past, Empowering the Future

Língit: Haa ítx̱ woo.aadí aa jeeyís ḵustí

Xaad Kíl: Íitl’ gyaahlangáay tl’áng yahgwdángsaang. Gin tl’áng isdáang ḵasa’áas agán tl’áng ḵ’aláagaasaang

How to Watch

Tribal citizens and community members are invited to join in person or virtually:

In person at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall (320 W. Willoughby Ave. - Juneau, AK)

Watch on YouTube: Click Here

Watch on Facebook: Click Here

Honoring Tribal Elders

Each year, Tlingit & Haida honors respected Elders who have dedicated their lives to serving the people and preserving culture. The 2025 Tribal Host and Hostess are:

Tribal Hostess Judy Helgesen (Wáahlgahl-Jáad, “Potlatch Woman”) is a beloved Alaska Native artist from Hydaburg, Alaska. Known as “Auntie Judy” to many, she has explored art forms such as carving, beading, painting, and weaving. With over 500 handcrafted cedar hats to her name, she has collaborated with Native dance groups for more than two decades, ensuring cultural regalia remains accessible.

Tribal Host Israel Shotridge (Kinstaádaál), a Tlingit carver from Ketchikan, Alaska, is internationally known for his expertise in traditional formline and totem pole carving. A master artist, educator and cultural advocate, his works are displayed in cultural parks, museums, and private collections across the U.S. and abroad. He is Ch’áak (Eagle), Teikweidee (Brown Bear) of Taantakwaan (Tongass Tribe).

