Keeping Cherokees Connected: The Expanding Role of CCO

Details By Chuck Hoskin Jr August 18, 2024

Guest Opinion. There are a lot of great things happening here on the Cherokee Nation Reservation. I write each week about the historic moves we’re making in housing, health and wellness, language revitalization, and more. But we know that a majority of Cherokees live beyond the boundaries of our reservation. That’s why it is vital for our tribe’s long-term success that we ensure that all Cherokee citizens, no matter where they live, remain connected to our tribe, our government and our culture.

Leading the way on these efforts is Cherokee Nation’s Community and Cultural Outreach (CCO) Department. These folks are instrumental in organizing the cultural and educational activities we bring to our at-large communities across the country and maintain a link to these communities from our home here in Northeast Oklahoma. These efforts are a powerful reaffirmation of our commitment to every Cherokee citizen, on and off the reservation.

Under the leadership of Deputy Secretary of State Canaan Duncan and CCO Executive Director Savannah Smith, CCO fosters a real sense of camaraderie among Cherokees living off the reservation. They work diligently to provide for our citizens so that, no matter the distance from the Cherokee Nation Reservation, there is always a way to remain connected.

Cherokee Nation, through our CCO team, supports our 25 organized at-large communities located in 11 states and Washington, D.C. Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I travel throughout the year to visit these communities and bring our Tribal Registration department, providing an opportunity for at-large citizens to receive their Cherokee Nation photo ID card and family research assistance. We also bring other departments and staff — such as experts on navigating health services, representatives from our education department, our government relations team that can help with voter registration, and our film office with schedules and information about our award-winning “Osiyo: Voices of the Cherokee People” series — that impact the lives of our citizens. We also send Cherokee historians and culture keepers multiple times per year to each chapter, offering classes and educational opportunities that are in high demand.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

We recently visited the Upper East Coast for a community gathering in New Jersey for Cherokees in the New York City/New Jersey area for the first time ever. Later this year, we plan to return to Little Rock for a meeting, as well as one in Tennessee — sites where we don’t currently have official groups, but where many Cherokees reside and want to organize and host activities.

These gatherings serve as a lifeline back to the tribe, connecting those who live far from the reservation with fellow citizens. By bringing the Cherokee Nation directly to our people, we ensure every Cherokee has a better opportunity to remain part of our vibrant and thriving democracy.

We are doing more than ever for at-large Cherokees, including expanded academic scholarships created specifically for individuals outside our 14-county jurisdiction. Through Cherokee scholarships and funding from the Cherokee Nation Foundation, more citizens than ever are pursuing their academic dreams. This dedication to education is also reflected in an increased number of online and in-person language lessons, allowing Cherokees everywhere to reconnect with their language and culture.

In addition to the language classes, we launched a dynamic history course that citizens can attend in person to learn about epic chapters of hardship and resilience in the Cherokee Nation story. At the end of the multi-day history course, participants can receive a certificate of completion that signifies their deep understanding of Cherokee history.

Volunteerism and community service are also central to the Cherokee Nation's values, as embodied by the Gadugi philosophy. The Gadugi Corps, another of the CCO offerings, further solidifies this commitment, providing at-large citizens with unique opportunities to engage in meaningful volunteer work that benefits the entire Cherokee community.

We are also looking to CCO organizations to help create opportunities for Cherokees and other community members to achieve wellness in mind, body, and spirit. Our new 'Wellness Grants' will assist CCO organizations in turning ideas for wellness initiatives, such as gym equipment and community gardens, into reality.

Through the leadership of the CCO and the continued expansion of services and opportunities, the Cherokee Nation is ensuring that its people remain connected, supported, and empowered, no matter where they live. This approach strengthens the Cherokee Nation and sets the bar for other governments across the country.

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

