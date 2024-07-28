Historic Five Tribe Agreement Strengthens Sovereignty and Conservation Efforts in Oklahoma

Details By Chuck Hoskin Jr July 28, 2024

Guest Opinion. When Cherokees were removed from our ancestral homelands, we carried with us a deep respect for natural resources and wildlife, both in our former lands and our new homes. From the Trail of Tears beans and other precious seeds that were sewn into Cherokee clothes for that arduous trek, to the knowledge of how to effectively manage game and fish populations, this deep-rooted respect was necessary for our survival and integral to our culture. Hunting and fishing are not just Cherokee pastimes; they are intrinsic to our way of life.

For centuries, Cherokee Nation and neighboring tribes have maintained a profound connection to the land and its resources. Now, the historic Five Tribe Wildlife Management Reciprocity Agreement, unveiled recently at the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes, marks a pivotal moment for the Cherokee Nation, Chickasaw Nation, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Muscogee Nation, and soon for Seminole Nation as we mutually recognize one another’s hunting and fishing rights and licenses.

This groundbreaking effort gives greater access for tribal citizens while also strengthening tribal sovereignty and tribe-to-tribe collaboration. Under the agreement, citizens of any of the member tribes may hunt and fish across our reservations simply by using a tribal identification card or tribal license. Outdoorsmen engaging in these activities will be subject to the laws of the tribe on whose reservation they are hunting or fishing, and it is their responsibility to be aware of and comply with all regulations.

The cooperation also extends to our collaboration with state and federal partners. State game wardens, cross-deputized with participating tribes, will continue to enforce laws on reservation lands, ensuring that all activities are conducted in accordance with applicable laws.

The adoption of uniform wildlife codes demonstrates our commitment to success. Our codes, aligned with those of the state, include similar season dates and bag limits. The reciprocal agreement also underscores the importance of data-driven management. Each tribe will report basic harvest data annually, which enhances our ability to regulate effectively. All this enhances our ability to protect and manage wildlife effectively while benefiting all Oklahomans, not just tribal citizens.

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

A special commendation is due to Deputy Chief Bryan Warner for his visionary leadership in bringing this agreement together. Under his guidance, as well as the offices of the Attorney General and the Secretary of Natural Resources, Cherokee Nation has long excelled in conservation efforts. Nowhere is that more evident than the success of the tribe’s hunting preserve in Sequoyah County that was created through the Cherokee Nation Park, Wildlands, Fishing and Hunting Preserve Act. It is a model for effective wildlife management and preservation.

As the exclusive tribal authority over our Cherokee Nation Reservation, we have obligations and opportunities in fish and wildlife regulation and management that can benefit everyone if we work hard and are willing to collaborate with partners. As this historic agreement demonstrates, we are doing just that.

The Five Tribe Wildlife Management Reciprocity Agreement is a milestone in our journey toward greater sovereignty and cooperation. By working together, we honor our ancestors, sustain our cultural practices, and protect the land that has nurtured us for centuries. We must ensure that our natural resources remain abundant and accessible, supporting our way of life and the well-being of all who call eastern Oklahoma home.

Learn more by visiting our Cherokee Nation Wildlife Conservation website.

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

