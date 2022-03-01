Envisioning Black Liberation and Indigenous Sovereignty

GUEST OPINION “What is Black Liberation and Indigenous Sovereignty?” I ask myself this question regularly and have spent countless hours reading and digesting the works of scholars and academics, thought leaders and activists, community organizers and peers. Folks who do and live/have lived this work, who dream/have dreamt up technologies of resistance, and who have translated those ideas into research, books, opinion/think pieces, art, and community-led movement.

It is in this question that I have developed my politics and have gained a greater understanding of what sovereignty and liberation are. And it is by regularly returning to this question that I’ve found the boldness to speak to this idea of an authentic, sovereign Indigenous future and a fully realized, Black liberated future. Not, however, as an authority on either subject but as a Black and Native person who is deeply invested in both of my communities. As a willing participant in these movements of refusal. Ultimately, it is my hope to contribute something genuine to the discourse and something tangible to the work that progresses us forward towards that which is actually possible.

This piece was originally published by The U.S. Department of Arts and Culture, "a people-powered department — a grassroots action network inciting creativity to shape a culture of empathy, equity, and belonging." It is republished here with permission.

Therefore, my present understanding of Black Liberation and Indigenous Sovereignty is grounded in the notion that white supremacy, settler colonialism, and racial capitalism must be interrogated and dismantled. That an authentic sovereign Indigenous future is rooted in the fundamental belief that Indigenous peoples (globally) have the inherent right to self-governance, self-determination, and political and social autonomy. That the contemporary “Land Back” movement is an articulation of our absolute right to be in relation with the land and to steward it as in the days of our ancestors. Where the land is set free from capitalism and commodification. Where it is no longer deemed private property as a means of delegitimizing Indigenous people’ relationship with it. A sovereign Indigenous future is also one where our epistemologies and understandings of the natural world are honored and respected as legitimate, scientific knowledge. It is also a future where the violence of white supremacy and the ongoing policies of settler colonialism no longer contribute to the erasure and genocide of our tribes, nations, communities, or families.

Additionally, a fully realized Black liberated future, in my opinion, is one rooted in the fundamental belief that Black people (globally) are also sovereign and have the right to self determination and autonomy. Where our bodies and our lives are no longer commodities of white supremacy and racial capitalism, but instead belong to us, to do as we please with them. Where our health outcomes, quality of life, and life expectancies are not determined by our positionality within this racialized hierarchy. Where our indigeneity to the lands of our ancestors is also recognized and affirmed. Where proximity to whiteness is of no value and European beauty standards don’t supersede our acceptance of Black beauty and love for self. Where we bask in our cultures and ways of existing while rejecting the gaze and limitations thrust upon us by those who rather see our demise than see us free! And finally, where our humanity fully is realized.