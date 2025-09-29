A Tribute: Ernie Stevens, Jr. – A Giant Warrior

Details By Levi Rickert September 29, 2025

Ernie Stevens, Jr. (1959 - 2025)

Opinion. We Native people speak often about our ancestors from generations ago and preparing for the next seven seven generations. Part of preparing for the next seven generations is preserving the stories of our contemporary leaders. We need not always mention Crazy Horse or Geronimo when referencing great Native leaders because we have great ones among us today.

Future generations should know the struggles and triumphs of those working hard for Indian Country today. For that reason, some day a book should be written about Ernie Stevens Jr. (Oneida Nation of Wisconsin), the giant warrior who served as chairman of the Indian Gaming Association for the past quarter century until his sudden death on Friday. It is a death that shocked and stunned Indian Country.

After reading a post on Facebook, I could not believe what I was reading. On the Thursday a week before his death, Stevens was at the National Congress of American Indians’ Embassy of Tribal Nations. He participated in a press conference to discuss the results of some 150 tribal nation leaders who were in Washington for the National Congress of Indians Tribal Unity Impact Days. I was there to moderate the press conference.

Upon arriving at NCAI, I was greeted by Ernie and Indian Gaming Association Executive Director Jason Giles. We exchanged greetings. In a jovial mood, Ernie told some jokes that kept the room laughing.

As the tone became more serious, Ernie and I continued an ongoing conversation we’ve been having for about three years. Back then, he asked me to help him with his autobiography. In his Washington office, he told me he wanted the book to be released after his retirement. That day, he told me a story he wanted to be included in the book. After he told me the poignant story, he said: “Levi, you cannot write about it now. It’s for the book.”

The following February during the NCAI executive winter session, we spoke again about the book. I told him we needed to start the interviews so the book would be ready once he retired. He agreed.

In our conversation on Thursday at NCAI, he mentioned plans to visit Michigan to see the new hotel at the Gun Lake Casino Resort. He said the Gun Lake Tribe held a special place for him because they persevered and won in court and now have a beautiful casino resort. I told him I live only about 20 minutes away. We agreed to tape interviews for the book then. It was our last conversation.

So on Friday evening when I began to see postings about his death, I was shocked and saddened.

In Indian Country, leaders and even Native news editors often become more than just colleagues — they become conference friends, even family. Ernie felt like family to me. Over the years, we shared rides between hotels and from airports, always catching up in those in-between moments. I remember one time we bumped into each other at the baggage claim area at the Las Vegas airport. He asked if I wanted to split a ride, and I said sure. He mentioned his luggage was still coming around. Then he grabbed a cart and pulled off five pieces of luggage. I laughed and said, “Ernie, I know you're a big guy, but why do you need so much luggage?” He chuckled and explained he was heading to visit several tribal casinos in California after the conference. I was glad he had ordered a large SUV to pick us up to take us to the Paris Hotel.

Tall in stature, Ernie was a giant of a man in more ways than one. A true champion for Native people, he had a unique ability to connect with prominent figures — including athletes like A.C. Green, former Los Angeles Laker; the late NBA great Bill Walton; and even comedian George Lopez. While watching Muhammad Ali’s nationally televised funeral, I noticed Ernie seated alongside Chief Sidney Hill, Tadodaho of the Onondaga Nation, and Chief Oren Lyons, Faithkeeper of the Turtle Clan of the Onondaga Nation. Later, he explained to me that Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali, had reached out to him to help arrange for a Native American prayer to be included in the funeral service.

The first time I observed Ernie on Capitol Hill, I was truly amazed by how many U.S. senators and House representatives knew him. Typically, it's the congressional aides who introduce their bosses to the host. But in Ernie’s case, it was the members of Congress themselves who approached Ernie with huge smiles and embraces. A true warrior, he was known on Capitol Hill.

A characteristic of a great leader is the ability to lead in times of uncertainty.

Last December, on the day after the White House Tribal Nations Summit, he hosted tribal leaders at the Indian Gaming Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. to help them prepare for the presidential transfer of power back to Donald Trump. He told the leaders that each administration brings its own set of priorities, and that tribes needed to look for the opportunities the incoming administration might offer.

Ernie often reminded us that Native people must work with both sides of the aisle in Washington because Native issues are bipartisan. He reminded us that trust and treaty responsibilities to tribal nations are not partisan issues. A true warrior, he reminded us tribal sovereignty is a non-partisan issue.

At the NCAI press conference, Stevens said about Indian Country: “We at the Indian Gaming Association are not always about gaming, but we are always about tribal sovereignty. While there may be some tough times we are dealing with, it’s good to remember our ancestors faced even tougher times. Our ancestors had to deal with a lot more with a lot less … I try to put it in a positive context because that is what we do.”

He admonished tribal leaders to keep fighting.

Through the years, I have observed Stevens be a good warrior for Native people. But, one of his best attributes was his love for his family. Often, he would speak about his wife Cher and talk openly about the accomplishments of his children. His love for his mother and the care he gave for his father, Ernie Stevens Sr., who passed away in June 2024 was a testimony to how Native men should take care of family.

Yes, Ernie Stevens Jr. deserves a book to be written about a life well lived so that future generations of Natives will realize you can be a giant warrior in modern times.

Please keep the Stevens family and Indian Country in your prayers. I shall miss my friend.

Thayék gde nwéndëmen - We are all related.

