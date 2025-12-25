Colorado cannot heal until it confronts Sand Creek honestly

To move forward, Coloradans must face the massacre’s trauma and begin to repair trust.

The soul wounds of history do not heal on their own. They must be tended. This truth is why, every year, descendants of the Sand Creek Massacre conclude the Spiritual Healing Run at the steps of the Colorado State Capitol, the very heart of the state’s government. And it is why, as a descendant, I look at the empty pedestal on the Capitol’s west plaza and foresee that the most crucial step in Colorado’s journey toward true reconciliation is still ahead of us.

On November 29, 1864, a peaceful encampment of Cheyenne and Arapaho people, who had been promised U.S. military protection, were slaughtered by Colonel John Chivington’s troops. More than 200 lives were taken – mostly women, children, and elders – in an act of betrayal so profound that it echoed across generations. Though it was swiftly condemned as a massacre by military and congressional investigations, Colorado celebrated it as a victory for decades.

That lie was embodied by a plaque that listed Sand Creek among Colorado’s Civil War battles on a monument that stood until recently on the Capitol grounds. Now, that space is reserved for a powerful and necessary replacement: the “Peace Keepers” memorial, a bronze sculpture honoring the courageous, peaceful Cheyenne and Arapaho leaders, like Chief Black Kettle and Chief Left Hand, who held on to the promise of peace until their final breaths, and Medicine Woman who survived the massacre with 8 bullet wounds.

In 2025, the Colorado Legislature and Governor Jared Polis took a critical step by unanimously endorsing this monument. They have affirmed that the truth about Sand Creek must no longer be hidden. This is a historic act of remembrance, a call for governmental forgiveness for the institutional betrayals of the past, and a public commitment to honoring the innocent lives lost.

However, the real work, the hardest work, is healing.

Healing is not about forgetting or achieving comfortable closure; it is about recognizing that trauma is not confined to the past. The profound soul wound of the Sand Creek Massacre continues to shape the lives of the Cheyenne and Arapaho today. The “Peace Keepers” memorial is not simply a statue for us; it is a space for all Coloradans to confront that trauma, understand its legacy, and begin to repair the foundational trust of this state.

This is where the history of Sand Creek becomes a powerful, immediate cautionary tale for our current moment.

The massacre was born from a toxic mixture of fear, hysteria and the willful rejection of conscience. Chivington’s attack was fueled by politicians and a press that dehumanized the tribes and encouraged violence, replacing diplomatic engagement with brute force and treachery.

Today, in our national discourse, we see those same dangerous conditions: rampant political division, the strategic spread of fear and disinformation, and the increasing temptation to view political opponents as existential enemies to be vanquished rather than citizens to be negotiated with. When we replace dialogue with demagoguery, and diplomacy with dismissal, we are laying the same groundwork that allowed the Sand Creek Massacre to happen.

The story of the “Peace Keepers” chiefs reminds us that even in the face of violent dehumanization, they, the Cheyenne and Arapaho Chiefs, chose peace. Their sacrifice calls on all of us to stand for humanity, truth and dialogue, especially when the national atmosphere tempts us toward anger and division.

We have a deadline for this commitment. The “Peace Keepers” memorial is scheduled for dedication on November 29, 2026, coinciding with Colorado’s 150th anniversary of statehood. This is Colorado’s chance to declare, at the highest level, what kind of history it chooses to commemorate and what kind of future the citizens choose to build.

The Sand Creek Massacre Memorial Committee is working diligently to raise the final funds necessary for the bronze casting and installation. They have secured a generous matching gift, a sign that the community is ready to stand with us.

Should we allow this pedestal to remain empty for another year, we are signaling that our commitment to truth is only theoretical. By supporting the completion of the “Peace Keepers” memorial now, we are declaring that healing is a priority. We are choosing to fill the void of a false, violent past with a permanent, visible testament to courage, peace, and the enduring human spirit of the Cheyenne and Arapaho people. It is a decision that honors the past and is essential for the future health and healing of the state of Colorado.