fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

You Can’t Gangster a Horse

Tags

Details

BEAVERTON, Ore. — On a hot July morning in Beaverton, Oregon, Dr. John Spence stands outside of an equestrian training arena, watching a 15-year-old boy lead a caramel-colored horse around an obstacle course marked by bright orange cones.

Spence, a citizen of the Gros Ventre tribe and tribal consultant for the Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest (NARA NW), is lean and strong at 83 years old. He wears sunglasses, a cowboy hat, cowboy boots, and a black T-shirt that reads, “I am worthy.”

The horse swishes its coarse black tail as it walks gently behind the teenager, who is wearing an oversized white hoodie despite the triple-digit heat. Half a dozen other teenage boys stand in the arena, waiting their turn. Some shuffle their feet, their hands shoved in their pockets. A 16-year-old wearing long basketball shorts, a wide-brimmed baseball hat over his dark curls, and tattoos on his forearms calls out, “Nice job, man.”

Read the story at Native News Online.

More Stories Like This

TWO MEDICINES | How Native-Led Programs Are Blending Culture and Western Science to Help Their Relatives Through the Opioid Crisis
Chickasaw Nation Department of Health Wins National Award for Performance Excellence
Native American Health Center Hosts Gala Celebration Honoring 52 Years of Service to the Bay Area
Trump’s White House Return Poised To Tangle Health Care Safety Net

About The Author
Elyse Wild
Author: Elyse WildEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Senior Health Editor
Elyse Wild is Senior Health Editor for Native News Online, where she leads coverage of health equity issues including mental health, environmental health, maternal mortality, and the overdose crisis in Indian Country. Her award-winning journalism has appeared in The Guardian, McClatchy newspapers, and NPR affiliates. In 2024, she received the inaugural Excellence in Recovery Journalism Award for her solutions-focused reporting on addiction and recovery in Native communities. She is currently working on a Pulitzer Center-funded series exploring cultural approaches to addiction treatment.