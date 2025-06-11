United American Indian Involvement Temporarily Closes Due to Los Angeles Protests

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert June 11, 2025

The United American Indian Involvement, Inc. (UAII), a Los Angeles-based organization, has temporarily closed its facility through next Monday in response to ongoing protests across the city. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect staff and clients.

UAII, located on Temple Street near downtown Los Angeles, offers a range of health care and support services to the Native American community.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“Our center is near an entry point into downtown where protests are taking place,” Acting CEO Lycia Ortega (Fort Yuma Indian Tribe) told Native News Online on Wednesday. “We’re closing to prioritize the safety of our staff and clients.”

While the physical office is closed, UAII staff are working remotely and will continue to offer mobile services to clients in need. Ortega noted that many clients rely on public transportation and may be concerned about a heightened presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the area.

“We believe a temporary closure is in the best interest of our community,” Ortega said.

In a press release issued Wednesday, UAII emphasized its commitment to community safety:

"As always, our top priority is the safety and well-being of our community—including our staff, clients, relatives, and partners. Out of an abundance of caution, UAII will be closed for the remainder of this week. Providers will contact clients and patients directly to discuss appointment options. Please reach out to your provider if you have questions or need support."

Founded in 1974, UAII is the only community-based Indian health organization in Los Angeles. The center provides culturally grounded, wraparound services—including medical, dental, behavioral health, substance use treatment, youth and elder programs, and cultural education—open to all.

More Stories Like This