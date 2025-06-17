United American Indian Involvement Names John R. Reeves III New CEO

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff June 17, 2025

United American Indian Involvement (UAII) has appointed John R. Reeves III as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over 20 years of experience leading healthcare transformation and community empowerment initiatives, Reeves will guide UAII’s mission to deliver high-quality, culturally grounded services to nearly 145,000 Native youth, adults, and elders across Los Angeles County.

“We are excited to welcome John as the new CEO of UAII in this important time for our community and organization,” said UAII Board Chairwoman Hope Craig. “His visionary leadership and passion have already had a lasting impact on healthcare in Indian Country, making him the ideal candidate to lead UAII with integrity, innovation and a profound commitment to our communities. I am confident John will guide UAII to a new era of strength and further promote the health and well-being of Native people in our urban center.”

Reeves brings a wealth of experience to the role. He is the founder of Indigenous Healthcare Advancements, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding healthcare access in Native communities. He also served as the Tribal Chief Operating Officer of Health for the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians for three years.

“I am honored to join United American Indian Involvement and serve as CEO of this essential community organization,” said Reeves. “UAII’s dedicated team has provided life-changing, comprehensive services in the urban Los Angeles community for over 50 years. I’ve dedicated my career to the integration of medicine with culturally grounded, holistic care, and I look forward to working in this community to continue to provide these critical services in a way that honors and strengthens Native traditional values.”

The selection of the new UAII CEO was the result of a nationwide search by executive search firm Cowen Partners and an executive search committee that included board members, staff, and community partners.

Reeves will start on June 23, 2025.

