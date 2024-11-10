TWO MEDICINES | How Native-Led Programs Are Blending Culture and Western Science to Help Their Relatives Through the Opioid Crisis

Tags

Details By Elyse Wild November 10, 2024

Across Indian Country, tribal communities are proving that blending Indigenous practices with Western medicine creates more effective addiction treatment for their citizens. This 3-part series examines how Native-led programs are transforming care for tribal members through prevention, harm reduction, and recovery approaches that honor both traditional and clinical wisdom. This series was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

Through traditional horsemanship and cultural connections, Native American youth are finding healing at NARA NW in Portland, Oregon. As Native Americans face the highest drug overdose rates among teenagers of any ethnic group, this innovative program blends tribal wisdom with clinical approaches to prevent substance abuse before it starts.

Under the guidance of 83-year-old tribal elder Dr. John Spence, teens learn the sacred relationship between humans and horses - a bond that exemplifies how cultural practices serve as both prevention and treatment.

"The horses have taught me that I'm not the bad person I thought I was," says one young participant. Through experiences like the Seven Sacred Directions of the Horse and traditional talking circles, young participants discover their true selves while connecting with their heritage.

More Stories Like This