New Road Map for Brain Health Aims to Tackle Dementia in Native Communities

Details By Native News Online Staff December 20, 2024

The Alzheimer’s Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have unveiled today the second edition of the Healthy Brain Initiative: Road Map for American Indian and Alaska Native Peoples, an important tool designed to tackle dementia and promote brain health in Native communities.

This updated roadmap builds on its original 2019 version, providing actionable strategies for public health professionals serving Native populations.

Developed with input from tribal leaders, healthcare professionals, and community members, the roadmap reflects the unique challenges and strengths of American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) communities.

More than 200 contributors, including tribal leaders and public health experts, helped shape the guide to ensure it is both culturally relevant and practical. Its strategies aim to improve brain health outcomes and provide better support for caregivers across tribal and urban Native settings.

Cognitive impairment and dementia have become increasingly urgent health issues within these communities. Recent studies reveal that one in six AI/AN adults over the age of 45 experiences memory or thinking difficulties, and over half of older American Indian individuals aged 70–95 show signs of cognitive impairment.

Among this group, approximately 10 percent are living with dementia. These figures are significantly higher than the national average, and with the Native population over 65 expected to quadruple by 2060, the prevalence of dementia is projected to rise dramatically.

The new Road Map acknowledges that effective dementia care and prevention must originate within Native communities themselves.

"Given the unique priorities, assets, and challenges within tribal nations, any response to Alzheimer’s and other dementia must be initiated and sustained by leaders and staff within the communities themselves," Carl V. Hill, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer for the Alzheimer’s Association said in a press release.

This strength-based guide draws on Indigneous knowledge, integrating culturally centered narratives, images, and practices. It is sensitive to tribal sovereignty and rooted in the holistic, life-course approach that many Native traditions advocate.

Beyond addressing immediate healthcare needs, the Road Map encourages actions that tackle root causes, such as social determinants of health, that exacerbate disparities.

“Addressing dementia in American Indian and Alaska Native communities requires a holistic life course approach that respects and integrates Indigenous knowledge, promotes cultural safety, and tackles the root social determinants of health,” Billie Tohee (Otoe-Missouria) of the National Indian Council on Aging said in a press release.

The new roadmap builds on the success and lessons of its 2019 edition, which was the first version specifically tailored to AI/AN communities. Examples of progress include increased awareness campaigns and the creation of tribal health programs focusing on elder care. These efforts laid the groundwork for the 2024 edition.

Actions in the updated roadmap vary in complexity, allowing flexibility for tribal and urban health organizations to tailor initiatives to their specific needs. Some strategies focus on raising awareness about dementia, while others aim to enhance caregiver support or strengthen public health infrastructure.

The initiative is part of the larger Healthy Brain Initiative Road Map Series, launched in 2007 to promote equitable brain health across diverse communities.

