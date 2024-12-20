CALL TO ACTION: The Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act Needs Immediate Action

Details By Native News Online Staff December 20, 2024

The U.S. Senate on Friday passed the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act of 2024 (S. 1723). Action is needed to get the House of Representatives before the lame duck session ends.

The legislation would call for Congress to investigate the federal government’s Indian boarding school policies, which led to the attempted termination and assimilation of Native Americans from 1819 through the 1960s. The bill is legislation to investigate, document, and report on the histories of Indian boarding schools, Indian boarding school policies, and long-term impacts on Native communities.

The House version of the bill was reintroduced earlier this year by Representatives Sharice Davids (D-KS-03) and Tom Cole (R-OK-04), co-chairs of the Congressional Native American Caucus. In February, the bill was referred to three separate committees and one subcommittee to consider provisions that might fall within their respective jurisdictions. On June 13, a Congressional committee advanced the bill out of one of the committees, bringing the law one step closer to the House floor.

Why It Matters:

The bill is budget-neutral and has bipartisan support .

It addresses historical wrongs and ensures that survivors’ stories are heard.

If not passed this year, it may not be reconsidered for years.

How You Can Help Today:

We need urgent outreach to House leadership to bring this bill to a vote. We ask you to call the offices of the following leaders to explain the importance of this bill and urge them to pass S.1723 immediately:

Speaker Mike Johnson, Louisiana (202)-225-2777

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Louisiana (202)-225-3015

Republican Bill Lead Tom Cole, Oklahoma (580)-357-2131

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, New York (202)-225-5936

We need to pressure U.S. House leadership to make time for the Indian Boarding School bill today, so the president can sign it into law. Now is the time to call these members’ offices, explain how important this bill is for Indian Country, and request the House pass this bill. When talking to Congressional leadership, emphasize that:

The bill is fully paid for and will cost nothing; All of the conservatives in the Senate signed off with no objections; and The language was amended to ensure the support of faith-based groups.

Sample Script:

"Hello, my name is [Your Name], and I’m calling to urge Representative [Leader’s Name] to support the immediate passage of S. 1723, the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act, which unanimously passed the Senate, comes at no cost, and is crucial for addressing historical injustices, allowing survivors to share their stories. I urgently request that you bill this bill to a vote before it’s too late."

