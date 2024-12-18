Senate Passes Bill To Help IHS Recruit and Retain Medical Staff

Tags

Details By Elyse Wild December 18, 2024

A new bill passed the Senate yesterday that would make it easier for the Indian Health Service (IHS) to recruit and retain healthcare workers.





The IHS Workforce Parity Act was introduced by Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.). The bill allows providers working part-time to access IHS scholarship and loan repayment programs. Currently, IHS scholarship and loan repayment recipients are required to work full-time.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

IHS is tasked with providing health care for more than 2.5 million American Indian and Alaska Native Tribal members.The agency has been historically underfunded and has a 25% vacancy rate. Its 2025 fiscal year budget was $8.2 billion; in 2023, the Tribal Budget Formulation Work Group determined that the IHS needs $51.4 billion to provide adequate healthcare in Indian Country.

“Rural health care providers like IHS have unique staffing needs, and the flexible, cost-effective solutions included in the IHS Workforce Parity Act will ensure IHS maintains a competitive edge when considering new recruits,” Mullen said in a statement. “In strengthening the workforce, IHS can ensure a proper quality of care to their patients and improve patient outcomes.”

At a Senate hearing in February, IHS submitted testimony in favor of the bill, noting its potential to provide flexibility for providers who might not otherwise consider service in the IHS. As well, it could allow part-time practice in IHS to coincide with a part-time private practice, as well as part-time practice in the IHS combined with part-time administrative duties within the agency.

Mastro and Mullen have a history of leading efforts to advance health equity in Indian Country. In 2019, Mastro cosponsored legislation to address Medicaid reimbursement inequity for Urban Indian Health Programs that serve Native patients.

In 2023, Mullen cosponsored a bill that would require the Department of Health and Human Services to confer with urban Indian organizations regarding health care for Native Americans living in urban areas.

Native News Online reached out to the IHS for comment; however, as the bill is now before the house, the agency is unable to comment on pending legislation.

More Stories Like This