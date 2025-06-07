Trailblazer American Indian Dentist Dr. George Blue Spruce Jr. Passes Away at 94

Details By Levi Rickert June 07, 2025

On Friday, the Society of American Indian Dentists (SAID) announced the passing of Dr. George Blue Spruce Jr., DDS, MPH—a groundbreaking figure in Native American health care. Of Laguna and Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo heritage, Dr. Blue Spruce made history in 1956 as the first American Indian dentist. He passed away on Monday evening at the age of 94.

"As we approach our 35th anniversary next week, SAID members and students honor the enduring legacy established by Dr. Blue Spruce. We are deeply appreciative of his contributions, which include founding the organization in 1990, and leading initiatives such as scholarship, networking, and mentorship opportunities for future American Indian dental students," the SAID said in a statement.

"Reflecting on the early efforts to inspire young American Indians to pursue dentistry, Dr. Blue Spruce remarked, 'I spoke about the critical need for American Indian dentists to serve our people and encouraged Indian students to consider this career path... I believed that an organization like SAID, once it gained visibility and credibility, would have more influence than a single person in persuading more American Indians to become dentists' (Searching for My Destiny, University of Nebraska Press, 2009)," the statement continued.

Dr. Blue Spruce’s path to dentistry began with a difficult early dental experience, later redeemed by the care of a skilled and compassionate dentist. That pivotal encounter inspired him to dedicate his life to serving others through dentistry, despite the cultural and racial barriers he faced throughout his life.

A high school valedictorian, Dr. Blue Spruce went on to earn his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, followed by a Master of Public Health (MPH) from the University of California, Berkeley. He received advanced clinical training from some of the most respected figures in the field.

His career began with the Indian Health Service (IHS), where he witnessed firsthand the lack of dental care available to Native communities. In a past interview with Winds of Change, he described how dental services were often tucked away in remote corners of medical facilities and rarely prioritized.

“Dental care was not an integral part of the Indian Health Service before it became part of the Public Health Service,” he said. “Most American Indians never had an opportunity to receive any dental care at all.”

For 19 years, Dr. Blue Spruce remained the sole Native American dentist in the country, until 1975, when Dr. Jessica A. Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) became the second—and the first Native American woman—to enter the profession.

Dr. Rickert remembered her mentor and friend on Friday evening, sharing a tribute with Native News Online:

“His ready smile brought joy wherever he traveled. His warm personality put everyone at ease—babies, teens, kids, grandparents, chiefs, senators, even presidents. His true compassion touched all his patients, staff, family, community, and colleagues.”

She also recalled how, while founding the Society of American Indian Dentists, Dr. Blue Spruce tracked her down from New Mexico to Michigan in 1992 to invite her to join the SAID.

“As the first and second American Indian dentists, Dr. George Blue Spruce and I faced dreadful challenges,” Dr. Rickert said. “As a consummate professional, his intelligence always impressed. Yet, Dr. Blue Spruce’s quick wit, humor and perfect timing brought us all together.”

Throughout his life, Dr. Blue Spruce remained a passionate advocate for Indigenous representation in health professions. His enduring legacy lives on through generations of Native health care professionals and the ongoing mission of the SAID.

Today, thanks in part to Dr. Blue Spruce’s tireless advocacy and mentorship, there are approximately 450 American Indian dentists, according to the SAID.

