Today is World Autism Awareness Day

Details By Levi Rickert April 02, 2024

April is World Autism Month and today, April 2, marks the 17th annual World Autism Awareness Day.

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and nonverbal communication.

According to the Centers for Disease Control CDC, autism affects an estimated 1 in 36 children and 1 in 45 adults in the United States today. People with autism may have difficulty communicating and interacting with others. Those with autism may have delayed language and may have restricted and repetitive behavior.

On average, autism is diagnosed around age 5 in the U.S., with signs appearing by age 2 or 3.

According to the CDC, autism prevalence among American Indian or Alaska Native (AI/AN) children is 26.5 out of 1,000. While this number is comparatively similar to white children, a study by the University of Minnesota found American Indian and Alaska Native children with autism are 13 percent less likely to be diagnosed.

On Monday, the White House published President Joe Biden’s proclamation recognizing April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day in the United States. In his proclamation, President Biden said some 5.4 million American adults have been diagnosed with autism.

In addition, the presidential proclamation said:

"Their experiences with the condition vary widely, but their talents and potential are too often misunderstood or overlooked. Autistic people routinely face unnecessary obstacles to securing employment and health care and children face bullying and barriers to education.

Early diagnosis can make a big difference, which is why my Administration is funding groundbreaking research to boost access to diagnoses and services that can help autistic people of all ages thrive. The Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services are also working to ensure that young children with disabilities, including autism, have access to high-quality, inclusive early childhood programs so that they can thrive as well as helping schools leverage Medicaid to deliver critical health care services."









