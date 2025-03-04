‘Their Lives Mattered’ | Q&A with the Hosts of We Are Resilient: An MMIP True Crime Podcast

Details By Elyse Wild March 04, 2025

In the vast world of podcasts, true crime has emerged as the most popular genre. From re-tellings to in-depth reporting, listeners have downloaded billions of hours of podcasts exploring homicides and missing person cases, according to a study by the Pew Research Center .

Amid the sea of true crime podcasts, Sheyahshe Littledave and Ahli-sha “Osh” Stephens, both citizens of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, noticed a glaring gap: few, if any, covered Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP).

In 2021, Littledave and Stephens launched We Are Resilient: An MMIW True Crime Podcast to elevate the stories behind the MMIP crisis, characterized by the disproportionate rates of violence experienced by Indigenous people. According to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, there are 5,712 unsolved MMIP cases in the United States; however, advocates say the number is likely much higher due to inconsistencies in data-keeping and jurisdictional disconnect.

To date, Littledave and Stephens have released 132 episodes, each giving a thoughtful examination of the MMIP cases that have left a mark on Indian Country.

In an interview with Native News Online, the pair why they started their podcast, what they’ve learned and how they honor victims and families in the cases they cover.

This interview has been edited for brevity and length.

How did MMIP (Missing and Murdered Indigenous People) touch your lives before you started the podcast, and what drew you to covering these cases?

Littledave: We started the podcast in 2021. May 5th is the National MMIP Day of Awareness, and while there’s widespread education and recognition on that day, once it’s over, families are still left dealing with the loss of their loved ones. I wanted to do more.

Osh and I both listen to true crime podcasts, and I heard one cover an MMIP case. I thought, “If we could bring more attention to this, it would be great.” But when I couldn’t find a podcast dedicated to it, I thought, “Maybe we can do one.” I reached out to Osh and another co-host at the time, and we decided to go for it.

Stephens: It was also important for us to tell these stories from our own perspective. We often hear them from non-Indigenous sources, but when it comes from our perspective, it carries more weight. We understand the challenges because we’ve lived them. That makes a difference.

How do you balance discussing the systemic issues contributing to the MMIP crisis while honoring the families and their experiences?

Littledave: One of the most important aspects of our work is that we are Indigenous. We’re not outsiders looking in; we’re directly connected to what’s happening. Part of our journey with “We Are Resilient” is trying to make sense of these systemic issues ourselves. There’s a learning curve, especially with jurisdictional complexities, but we know this could be us, our family, our friends. That drives us to be intentional in telling these stories.

Stephens: MMIP cases often get lost in statistics. We recognize that these are our brothers and sisters. Each person we cover had a life, a family, and a role in their community. When we lose someone, we lose their knowledge, traditions, and everything they would have passed on. That’s why we focus on humanizing every individual and honoring them the way their families would want.

What are some of the biggest misconceptions or myths about MMIP cases that you encounter, and how do you address them?

Stephens: There’s a lot of victim-blaming. It doesn’t matter what the circumstances were; they were a person, and they mattered. We all make mistakes, but that shouldn’t determine whether someone’s case gets attention.

Littledave: The way Indigenous victims are portrayed in the media is also a big issue. If they had struggles with addiction or a criminal record, their mugshot is often the first thing shown. Their humanity gets overshadowed. We covered Marie Walkingstick, and all we ever saw was her mugshot. But when we talked to people who knew her, they described a kind and loving person. We make sure every person we cover is remembered for who they were, not just how they were lost.

Have you seen a change in the way non-Native media covers MMIP cases since starting the podcast?

Stephens: A little. It’s still a challenge to find information for some cases. However, we are seeing more coverage from major outlets like Dateline. I also watched the Gabby Petito documentary, and her stepfather acknowledged how Indigenous cases don’t get the same attention. Even just hearing that on a big platform is a positive step.

Littledave: There’s still a long way to go. The sheer number of missing person flyers we see daily is overwhelming, yet most don’t make national headlines. It’s frustrating because the responsibility to spread awareness often falls on Indigenous communities. We’re still having to fight to get these stories heard.

What meaningful actions can listeners take to help?

Littledave: The red hand symbolizes the silencing of our people. So, the most meaningful thing people can do is be loud about it. Talk about MMIP, share missing person flyers, raise awareness in your communities. The more people speak up, the harder it becomes to ignore.

Stephens: Say their names, hear their stories, and share them. Attend marches, donate, or help however you can. Indigenous love and community are unmatched—we pull together and support each other. We need to continue uplifting and holding each other up.

How do you take care of yourselves while covering such heavy topics?

Stephens: At first, it was really hard. We’d finish recording and just sit there, emotionally drained. So we started a second podcast called “Sgili Queens,” which focuses on Indigenous legends and myths. It’s lighthearted and unscripted, which helps balance the heaviness of “We Are Resilient.”

Littledave: “Sgili Queens” lets us decompress. We needed an outlet where we could just talk and have fun while still sharing Indigenous knowledge.

Thank you for sharing these stories and raising awareness. Is there anything else you’d like readers to know?

Littledave: Just that we do this for the people we cover, not for ourselves. It’s about keeping their names and stories alive so they’re never forgotten.

Stephens: Exactly. Their lives mattered, and we want to make sure they’re remembered.

