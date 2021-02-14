Special Enrollment Period for Affordable Care Act Individual Health Plans Opens Feb. 15

Details By Native News Online Staff February 14, 2021

WASHINGTON — The 2021 Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for Affordable Care Act individual health insurance plans begin Monday, February 15, 2021.

The SEP was created as the result of President Joe Biden signing an executive order on Jan. 28 due to the Covid-19 national emergency that has unprecedented challenges for the American public.

In accordance with the executive order issued by the president, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) determined that the COVID-19 emergency presents exceptional circumstances for consumers in accessing health insurance and will provide a SEP for individuals and families to apply and enroll in the coverage they need.

This SEP will be available to consumers in the 36 states served by Marketplaces that use the HealthCare.gov platform, and CMS will conduct outreach activities to encourage those who are eligible to enroll in health coverage.

The SEP will be open from Monday until May 15 to all exchange-eligible consumers who are submitting a new application or updating an existing application for health insurance within the marketplace, according to a news release.

Starting Feb. 15 consumers seeking to take advantage of this SEP can find out if they are eligible by visiting HealthCare.gov, and are no longer limited to calling the Marketplace call center to access this SEP.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff