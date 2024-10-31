Sac and Fox Nation Spotlights Mental Health, Resources

Details By Native News Online Staff October 31, 2024

The Sac and Fox Nation, in collaboration with the Association of American Indian Physicians (AAIP), has rolled out an awareness campaign to remind tribal members of the importance of seeking help when facing mental health challenges. The campaign highlights the 988 Mental Health Lifeline’s Tribal Response service, a resource offering 24/7 support to Native communities with free and confidential conversations designed to assist those in crisis.

“Native American communities have experienced historical oppression, trauma, and systemic discrimination, which can contribute to mental health struggles, but 988 is there to help,” said Amanda Quary, an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner for Sac and Fox Nation and project director for the 988 Tribal Response. “988 connects tribal members to trained professionals who can help them if they’re struggling or provide advice if friends or family members are having a hard time,” Quary said, noting that issues like depression, substance misuse, and loneliness often require counseling and other supportive treatments available at no cost to tribal members.

The 988 Lifeline is open to anyone in need, accessible via phone call, text, or online chat at 988lifeline.org. The resource is equipped to support individuals grappling with suicidal thoughts, substance misuse, or feelings of loneliness. The 988 Tribal Response serves specifically to meet the needs of tribal communities, and the Sac and Fox Nation’s new awareness campaign aims to expand knowledge of this resource while addressing mental health stigma within the community.

Tom Anderson, AAIP’s Executive Director and a member of the Cherokee Nation, emphasized the importance of the partnership with Sac and Fox Nation in making the 988 Lifeline more visible. “AAIP aims to mitigate the impacts of historical trauma and oppression that Native Americans have faced over generations. To achieve overall tribal health, we must also prioritize mental health. By educating and fostering awareness of 988’s accessibility, we’re strengthening our communities and reminding them it’s okay to ask for help,” Anderson said.

In a survey developed by the Sac and Fox Nation’s 988 Tribal Response team, nearly 67% of respondents shared that stigma and fear of judgment were major barriers to seeking help for mental health concerns. Additionally, 83% of those surveyed highlighted the importance of speaking to someone with a shared cultural background during a crisis.

Quary expressed that the campaign’s tagline, “we belong,” is central to the Sac and Fox community’s values. “Respect for all life is at the heart of Sac and Fox culture and beliefs, and each one of our tribal members is an integral part of that,” Quary stated. The tagline and other Sauk phrases translating to “working together” and “encouragement” inspired the campaign, which launches this month.

For more information on the Sac and Fox 988 Tribal Response initiative, visit webelong988.com.

If you or someone you know needs support, help is available by calling or texting 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org.

