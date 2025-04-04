Sac and Fox Nation Continues 988 Tribal Response Campaign with New PSAs, Events and Resources

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff April 04, 2025

The Sac and Fox Nation, in collaboration with the Association of American Indian Physicians (AAIP), is continuing its Mental Health Lifeline awareness campaign with a new wave of public service announcements (PSAs), community outreach events, and culturally tailored resources. The goal is to further promote the free and confidential 988 Lifeline and encourage tribal citizens to seek support when facing mental health challenges.

Building on efforts launched in 2023, this next phase of the campaign continues to normalize mental health support and reduce stigma within Native communities. It includes culturally resonant video PSAs, active participation at tribal and community events, and ongoing educational efforts to ensure everyone knows that help is available anytime—24/7/365—by calling or texting 988, or visiting 988lifeline.org. to chat online.

“Native American communities have experienced historical oppression, trauma and systemic discrimination which can contribute to mental health struggles, but 988 is there to help,” Second Chief Audrey Rose Lee (Sac and Fox) said. “988 is free, confidential and available via phone call or text to all Sac and Fox Nation tribal citizens. Our Nation is built on strength, and when we reduce the stigma around asking for help with mental health struggles, we can empower our community to continue growing in resilience and accessing the care they deserve."

The newest PSAs, set to launch in early April, feature members of the Sac and Fox Nation and highlight the strength and diversity within the community. These personal stories reinforce the message that reaching out for help is a courageous and resilient act—not a sign of weakness.

The release of these videos aligns with Jim Thorpe Day, honoring one of the Nation’s most iconic figures. Thorpe’s life was marked by perseverance—overcoming extreme poverty, personal loss, and adversity to become one of the greatest athletes in history. The campaign reflects this spirit: when faced with hardship, we must keep moving forward.

The 988 Lifeline provides immediate support for those experiencing suicidal thoughts, emotional distress, or substance use challenges. It also serves as a resource for individuals seeking help for loved ones in crisis.

To better understand community needs, the Sac and Fox Nation conducted a survey during its annual powwow in June 2024. Results showed that nearly 67% of respondents cited stigma or fear of judgment as barriers to seeking mental health care, while 83% emphasized the importance of cultural connection in crisis response.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, support is available. Call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to chat with a trained counselor.

More Stories Like This