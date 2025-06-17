Picotte Center Opens in Historic Walthill Hospital, Renews Legacy of First Native American Doctor to Earn Medical Degree

On June 22, the Picotte Memorial Center in Walthill, Nebraska, will welcome the public for an open house celebrating the restoration of a landmark hospital and the enduring legacy of its trailblazing founder—Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte. The event follows a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on June 14, marking the official completion of the revitalized facility.

The newly restored Picotte Center will serve as a multifaceted space: a health clinic, a cultural heritage site, and a hub for youth empowerment—each element echoing Dr. Picotte’s commitment to community wellness and Native self-determination.

Born on June 17, 1865, in Nebraska Territory, Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte was a citizen of the Omaha Tribe and became the first Native American to earn a medical degree. After graduating at the top of her class from the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1889, she returned to her homeland to serve her people. Dr. Picotte cared for more than 1,000 patients spread across 400 square miles, often traveling by foot, horseback, or buggy. Her service extended far beyond medicine—she delivered food, hygiene supplies, and compassion, often staying overnight with patients before continuing her rounds.

At a time when neither women nor Native Americans could vote, Dr. Picotte emerged as a powerful leader. She fought tirelessly against diseases like tuberculosis and championed public health, education, and Native rights. In 1913, she realized a lifelong dream by opening a hospital in Walthill—one she personally fundraised for through private donations. Just two years later, at the age of 50, she passed away in her Walthill home, leaving behind a profound legacy of service and resilience.

Restoring a Legacy

The hospital continued operating until 1942, after which it served various roles before eventually falling into disrepair. Though the building stood vacant, its historical and cultural significance inspired a grassroots effort to save it.

“In 2017, Judi gaiashkibos (executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs) asked a few of us to get together and organize a committee to do something with the building,” said Gary Bowen, board member and project coordinator for the Picotte Memorial Center. Together, they secured a $100,000 federal grant to hire an architect to assess the building and create a master plan for its rehabilitation. “The project took off from there,” Bowen recounted. “We raised the money to get us this far, and it’s been a step-by-step process. We had to raise the money as we went along.”

Momentum continued in 2021 when the team received a $350,000 Shovel-Ready Grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, matched by $350,000 in private donations. These funds enabled a full restoration: repairing structural damage, replacing broken windows, removing hazardous materials, installing a modern HVAC system, and upgrading the site with new parking facilities.

Had they not intervened when they did in 2017, Bowen doubts the building would have lasted much longer. “There was a hole in the roof, and all the plaster had fallen off the walls. The windows were broken. We had to remove hazardous materials and basically strip the building down to the bone and start over,” he explained.

Offering Healing and Hope to Future Generations

What was once a crumbling, near-condemned structure has been transformed into a vibrant community center—offering healing, opportunity, and inspiration for generations to come. The restoration of the historic hospital goes far beyond bricks and mortar; it represents a revival of purpose rooted in cultural pride and community empowerment.

Today, the Picotte Memorial Center features a range of resources and services designed to honor Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte’s legacy while meeting the needs of the present. The building now houses exhibits celebrating the Omaha Tribe’s rich history and traditions, a museum space dedicated to Dr. Picotte’s groundbreaking achievements, and a creative studio for Native artists.

Continuing its original mission of healthcare, the center also includes a clinic on the lower level, staffed by professionals from the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and the Munroe-Meyer Institute. Meanwhile, the main floor offers workspace for emerging entrepreneurs—a fitting tribute to Dr. Picotte’s bold and enterprising spirit that, 112 years ago, brought a hospital to Walthill through sheer determination and vision.

To learn more about the Picotte Memorial Center and details about the upcoming open house, visit picottecenter.org.

Discover the inspiring story of Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte by watching this video.

