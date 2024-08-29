One Lacrosse Gathering Coming to the National Mall in D.C.

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg August 29, 2024

The President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, in partnership with the National Fitness Foundation, the National Park Service, and Councilmember Ben Jacobs, recently announced the One Lacrosse Gathering Celebration.

This inaugural event will take place on Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm ET on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The celebration will highlight traditional Native American games, with a focus on the origins and modern significance of lacrosse.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

"Our goal is to highlight the lasting importance of Native traditions, focusing on modern Indigenous perspectives while sharing culture, identity, and inclusion for all through sport and health,” Ben Jacobs (Osage) said in a press release. “In supporting the roots of lacrosse and traditional stick games, this event connects local D.C. youth lacrosse groups with national organizations to celebrate inclusivity and diversity.”

This event also commemorates the second anniversary of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. It will showcase how lacrosse and other traditional Native American games promote physical activity, a key goal of the National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.

American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) youth face serious health challenges, including higher rates of suicide, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and substance abuse. This event aims to highlight how Indigenous traditions, like lacrosse, can improve health outcomes and mental well-being.

"Improving our nation's health and well-being requires addressing the holistic needs of communities while honoring traditional understandings and practices,” Admiral Rachel Levine said in a press release. “This event embodies the vision of People and Places Thriving by building connections and supporting people in all aspects that matter to them. It involves understanding and healing the whole person and communities to reach their full potential for mental, physical, and spiritual well-being."

The One Lacrosse Gathering Celebration will include federal leaders, Tribal communities, and non-profit organizations. Participants will include social players, collegiate athletes, and the Howard Women’s Lacrosse team, who will help teach the game to youth attendees.

The event will also feature youth lacrosse clinics, community games, skill-building sessions, educational areas, hands-on lacrosse, and traditional stick game demonstrations.

One Lacrosse Gathering is a free community event open to all. To register, support, and learn more about the event, visit One Lacrosse Gathering Registration.

More Stories Like This